ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Police: Man dies after Streeterville stabbing

CHICAGO — A man died following a stabbing just off the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. Authorities responded around 7:45 p.m. to the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a stabbing. A 36-year-old man was initially transported in critical condition with a stab wound to the neck. Police said the man was […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man died after being stabbed in the neck in downtown Chicago Tuesday night. Around 7:46 p.m., police say a man in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street sustained a laceration to the neck after a physical altercation with an unknown offender. The victim transported himself...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Concealed carry holder shoots gunman on Northwest Side

CHICAGO —  A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood. The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Emt Mashawn Plummer
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police recruit battered suburban cop during weekend stop, arrest report says; ‘How else was I supposed to get away?’ she allegedly asked

An off-duty Chicago Police Department recruit refused to cooperate with suburban police officers during a traffic stop early Saturday morning and then hit, kicked, and shoved cops who tried to take her into custody, according to a Schiller Park Police Department report. When an officer showed her the injuries she...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oakpark.com

Flag vandal targeting specific Oak Park property

Since January, a vandal has defaced 15 Black Lives Matter flags and 13 LGBTQ+ pride rainbow flags belonging to one Oak Park property in the 1000 block of South East Avenue. Each flag has either been slashed, sprayed with black spray paint, splashed with white latex paint or – as was the most recent case on Aug. 15 – covered in red paint.
OAK PARK, IL
Chicago magazine

From Lipinski to Garcia: How Archer Avenue’s Guard Has Changed

Archer Avenue, the diagonal street that traverses the Southwest Side of Chicago, from Chinatown to Garfield Ridge, may be the city’s most historic thoroughfare. There’s a marker, across the street from the 35th/Archer Orange Line station, commemorating the journey of Father Jacques Marquette and Louis Joliet, who realized that a canal on the brief portage between the Des Plaines River and Lake Michigan would enable a canoeist to paddle from Canada to Florida, making “Checagou” the transportation linchpin of the continent.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fire engulfs home in northwest suburban Lakemoor

LAKEMOOR, Ill. - A fire ripped through a family’s home in northwest suburban Lakemoor Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., the Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded to the 32000 block of North Rushmore for the blaze. Crews on scene found flames and heavy black smoke pouring out of the...
LAKEMOOR, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy