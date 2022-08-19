Read full article on original website
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Five High Notes From The Lackluster 2022 Chicago Cubs SeasonIBWAAChicago, IL
Police: Man dies after Streeterville stabbing
CHICAGO — A man died following a stabbing just off the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. Authorities responded around 7:45 p.m. to the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a stabbing. A 36-year-old man was initially transported in critical condition with a stab wound to the neck. Police said the man was […]
Chicago FOP salutes police officer battling terminal cancer
Dozens of officers lined the street and sidewalk Tuesday morning for police officer "Maggie" Lichwala, who is suffering from terminal cancer.
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man died after being stabbed in the neck in downtown Chicago Tuesday night. Around 7:46 p.m., police say a man in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street sustained a laceration to the neck after a physical altercation with an unknown offender. The victim transported himself...
Police: Concealed carry holder shoots gunman on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood. The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire […]
Residents call on Oak Brook Terrace City Council to take down red light cameras
A fight over red light cameras is once again brewing in west suburban Oakbrook Terrace, where the previous mayor pled guilty to taking $88,000 in bribes from the company that operates them.
Convicted felon never hit the brakes before striking four people at 60 mph in front of Chicago bar
A convicted felon yelled out, "I got something for you," moments before killing three men and seriously injuring a fourth in a hit-and-run outside a well-known gay bar in South Shore earlier this month, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Two people hospitalized after apartment fire on Chicago's Near North Side
CHICAGO - Two people were injured in an apartment fire on Chicago's Near North Side on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said the fire at the building at 1117 North Dearborn was confined to one apartment on the fourth floor. A woman, 31, and a man, 34, were taken to...
Meet the 22-Year-Old Behind the Messages on Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield Building
For more than two decades, Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield building has been using the lights in its building to spell out messages on what it calls the city's "biggest billboard." It all started with electrician Chris Gillott on the day Walter Payton died. Then, in November 1999, the building...
Chicago police: Robber, possibly armed with crowbar, following victims home from NW Side Walgreens
Police say the robber may be armed with a crowbar and a handgun.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police recruit battered suburban cop during weekend stop, arrest report says; ‘How else was I supposed to get away?’ she allegedly asked
An off-duty Chicago Police Department recruit refused to cooperate with suburban police officers during a traffic stop early Saturday morning and then hit, kicked, and shoved cops who tried to take her into custody, according to a Schiller Park Police Department report. When an officer showed her the injuries she...
South Shore hit-and-run: Suspect charged in triple murder outside Jeffery Pub
CHICAGO - A convicted felon yelled out, "I got something for you," moments before killing three men and seriously injuring a fourth in a hit-and-run outside a well-known gay bar in South Shore earlier this month, prosecutors said Tuesday. Tavis Dunbar, 34, of Chicago, was allegedly behind the wheel of...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn these neighborhood residents of recent armed carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side of recent armed carjackings in the early morning hours. In each incident, police say at least one offender would approach the victim and demand their vehicle at gunpoint. The crimes happened at the following times and locations in the...
Chicago shooting: Taco Bell shift manager says co-worker shot him over discipline for slacking off
A Chicago Taco Bell shift manager said a co-worker shot him over discipline for slacking off.
Lightfoot touts report ranking Chicago one of the best cities in violence prevention
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is trying to change the conversation about violence in Chicago, pointing to some positive new crime numbers and national recognition for violence prevention.
fox32chicago.com
Car service with bulletproof vehicles, armed drivers available in multiple cities -- including Chicago
CHICAGO - A new car service is hitting the rideshare industry, and you can catch it in Chicago. Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz launched a company that provides bulletproof cars and armed drivers. The company was inspired by the rapper's own brush with death. "I was on the highway with Young...
Kane County reports influx of deadly traffic crashes
In the last 10 days, multiple fatal crashes were reported in Kane County. Tragically, three lives have been lost.
oakpark.com
Flag vandal targeting specific Oak Park property
Since January, a vandal has defaced 15 Black Lives Matter flags and 13 LGBTQ+ pride rainbow flags belonging to one Oak Park property in the 1000 block of South East Avenue. Each flag has either been slashed, sprayed with black spray paint, splashed with white latex paint or – as was the most recent case on Aug. 15 – covered in red paint.
Couple sitting in car wounded after shots rang on North Side
Small amounts of broken glass on the street remain at the scene.
Chicago magazine
From Lipinski to Garcia: How Archer Avenue’s Guard Has Changed
Archer Avenue, the diagonal street that traverses the Southwest Side of Chicago, from Chinatown to Garfield Ridge, may be the city’s most historic thoroughfare. There’s a marker, across the street from the 35th/Archer Orange Line station, commemorating the journey of Father Jacques Marquette and Louis Joliet, who realized that a canal on the brief portage between the Des Plaines River and Lake Michigan would enable a canoeist to paddle from Canada to Florida, making “Checagou” the transportation linchpin of the continent.
Fire engulfs home in northwest suburban Lakemoor
LAKEMOOR, Ill. - A fire ripped through a family’s home in northwest suburban Lakemoor Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., the Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded to the 32000 block of North Rushmore for the blaze. Crews on scene found flames and heavy black smoke pouring out of the...
