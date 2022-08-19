Read full article on original website
shawty
4d ago
Condolences to the Families and Friends. May the Most High God have mercy on their Souls. I pray that they find whoever is responsible for their deaths.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Man charged with murder after 3 men killed in hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub
CHICAGO — Chicago’s top cop on Tuesday announced that a man has been charged with murder after three men were killed in a hit-and-run outside a popular South Side bar. Tavis Dunbar, 34, turned himself in on Monday and was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree […]
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub, Chicago police say
A man has been charged with murder after three men were fatally struck outside a gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood.
Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said a car pulled up alongside the teen near 71st and Cregier around 6:15 a.m. and someone inside started shooting.The victim took off running, and lost a shoe as he fled the scene, jumping a few fences.Paramedics found him at 70th and East End, with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody Tuesday morningArea One detectives were investigating.
Teen Gunned Down in South Side Alley, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was gunned down in an alley on the city’s South Side. According to authorities, the teen was in an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash at approximately 4:48 p.m. when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
18-year-old shot, killed in South Side alley
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a South Side alley Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is behind a McDonald’s. An 18-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn residents of recent vehicle thefts on city's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts that have occurred this month in Englewood. In each incident, a victim parked their vehicle, and then discovered it missing the same or following day. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 6500 block of...
Healing circle honors 3 men killed in tragic Chicago hit-and-run outside South Side gay bar
The pub is one of the longest-serving Black gay bars in America and the National Black Justice Coalition is calling for the incident to be investigated as a hate crime.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, suffers graze wound while near West Side alley
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Division. At about 1:10 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was near an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his foot, Chicago police said. He self-transported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
7-year-old boy among 3 people shot while traveling in vehicle in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, including a 7-year-old boy, while traveling in a vehicle in Englewood Monday evening. The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of South Loomis, at about 5:45 p.m. Chicago police say a 19-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son, Jamari, were traveling in...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot dead during fight at Blue Island bar
BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight at a bar in south suburban Blue Island early Sunday, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting about 1 a.m. at The Forge Pub in the 3400 block of 127th Street, Blue Island police said.
Teen, 35-year-old woman shot in drive-by on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy and 35-year-old woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 4:27 p.m., police say the teen and woman were on the street in the 1500 block of East 63rd Street when a dark-color vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Man suspected of pushing person onto CTA tracks arrested in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man suspected of pushing a person off a CTA platform on the Near West Side in early August has been arrested. James Stamps, 28, of Joliet, was taken into custody Monday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village, according to Chicago police. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn these neighborhood residents of recent armed carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side of recent armed carjackings in the early morning hours. In each incident, police say at least one offender would approach the victim and demand their vehicle at gunpoint. The crimes happened at the following times and locations in the...
Father Pfleger offers $10,000 reward for killer of teenage girl
Outraged over the shooting of five young people including the killing of 19-year-old Tacara Tunstall last Saturday, August 13, Father Michael Pfleger is offering a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest of her killer. After losing his foster son, 18-year-old Jarvis Franklin on May 30, 1998, caught in the crossfire...
Chicago police: Robber, possibly armed with crowbar, following victims home from NW Side Walgreens
Police say the robber may be armed with a crowbar and a handgun.
1 dead, 2 injured after gunman opens fire from vehicle in Washington Heights
CHICAGO - A man is dead, and two other people are injured, after a gunman fired shots from a vehicle in Washington Heights Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 9200 block of South Halsted. At about 2:41 p.m., the three victims were inside two separate vehicles when an unknown...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot twice Tuesday morning in Chicago's Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. The teen was walking outside around 6:19 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the thigh and arm and was...
fox32chicago.com
Jaylen Ausley murder: Chicago community remembers 23-year-old killed in hit-and-run outside bar
CHICAGO - It was an emotional day celebrating the life of a 23-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run on Chicago's South Side last weekend. On Friday, more than 200 people gathered outside Gary Comer College Prep Middle School for a balloon release in honor of Jaylen Ausley. Ausley graduated from...
Kane County reports influx of deadly traffic crashes
In the last 10 days, multiple fatal crashes were reported in Kane County. Tragically, three lives have been lost.
Chicago woman speaking out about safety concerns after being shot while driving for Lyft
CHICAGO - A Lyft driver who was shot in Englewood over the weekend is speaking out about driver safety. Kenya Robinson was shot around 2 a.m. Saturday. "I don't know why. I don't know why, I don't, I have not the slightest clue. I didn't cut nobody off," said Robinson. "I looked up. They were behind me, no headlights, and I turned, and they just started shooting."
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 11