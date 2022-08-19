ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shawty
4d ago

Condolences to the Families and Friends. May the Most High God have mercy on their Souls. I pray that they find whoever is responsible for their deaths.

CBS Chicago

Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said a car pulled up alongside the teen near 71st and Cregier around 6:15 a.m. and someone inside started shooting.The victim took off running, and lost a shoe as he fled the scene, jumping a few fences.Paramedics found him at 70th and East End, with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody Tuesday morningArea One detectives were investigating.
WGN TV

18-year-old shot, killed in South Side alley

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a South Side alley Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is behind a McDonald’s. An 18-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn residents of recent vehicle thefts on city's South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts that have occurred this month in Englewood. In each incident, a victim parked their vehicle, and then discovered it missing the same or following day. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 6500 block of...
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, suffers graze wound while near West Side alley

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Division. At about 1:10 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was near an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his foot, Chicago police said. He self-transported...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shot dead during fight at Blue Island bar

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight at a bar in south suburban Blue Island early Sunday, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting about 1 a.m. at The Forge Pub in the 3400 block of 127th Street, Blue Island police said.
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot twice Tuesday morning in Chicago's Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. The teen was walking outside around 6:19 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the thigh and arm and was...
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

