Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Bay City Central overview for 2022 high school football season
Kevin Frederick, fifth year (8-27) The Wolves never quite found their footing a year ago, stumbling to the program’s first one-win season since 1984. After dropping the first six games, they got in the win column with a victory over Flint Carman-Ainsworth. Central finished the season with its second-fewest points since 1992.
MLive.com
23 players to watch from 23 Bay City area high school football teams for 2022
BAY CITY, MI -- With the 2022 high school football campaign upon us, we take a look at one standout player at each of the 23 schools in the MLive Bay City coverage area.
Top 10 Saginaw-area football games to watch in 2022
Every week is a big week. Every game is a big game. That’s why coaches like playing them “one game at a time.”
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: It’s tough to top the Prestwick experience
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Aug. 20-22, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GOLF: GLENN TACKLES PRESTIGIOUS COURSE.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘I pray she comes through this victoriously,’ says mom of Saginaw teen on ventilator after hit-and-run
SAGINAW, MI — Having turned 16 in May, Avery M. Smith had a vision and a plan for how her life would play out. An all-A student going into her junior year at Arthur Hill High School this autumn and with a job at Kokomo’ Family Fun Center, Avery studied building construction and wanted to be an architect. Also an athlete, Avery was co-captain of the junior varsity volleyball team for two years and played junior varsity and varsity basketball.
Ally Challenge announces field for $2-million PGA Tour Champions event
FLINT – With the exception of the four players from Tuesday’s open qualifier at Flint Golf Club and another top 10 finisher from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, the field is set for the fifth Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club. The most recent...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
Flint’s White Horse Tavern for sale, owner looking for buyer to continue tradition
FLINT, MI -- A favorite downtown Flint restaurant may soon be under new leadership. The White Horse Tavern, the bar and restaurant at the corner of Court and Ann Arbor streets, is up for sale. Owner Steve Poulos told MLive-The Flint Journal that he is considering retirement after a lifelong...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q opens at Midland Mall
MIDLAND, MI — Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q has a new location inside the Midland Mall. The food truck and catering business now has a permanent location in the food court where Taco Bell was previously located, said owner Dave Paul Olvera. The grand opening occurred on Monday,...
Dogs getting sick with parvo-like illness in northern Michigan, dying within 3 days
Similar to canine parvovirus in symptoms, an unidentified illness has been sickening and killing dozens of dogs in Michigan in the past month. It first appeared in Otsego County but has been spreading through northern Michigan. In an article in the Clare County Cleaver, Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks said that the virus is...
Here are the stories, photos you may have missed from 2022 Back to the Bricks
GENESEE COUNTY, MI — For 18 years, Back to the Bricks has built its foundation in the heart of Vehicle City. Rain or shine, this year continued with that tradition as the celebration of classic cars found its way from the bricks of Saginaw Street to Grand Blanc and numerous other neighboring Genesee County cities for its 2022 events.
WNEM
Once near extinct fish is re-introduced to local rivers
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Local officials re-introduced a once near extinct fish into several local rivers. They introduced more than 100 lake sturgeon into the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon, once facing extinction, can be quite the catch for fishing fanatics. They can grow up to seven...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc12.com
Grand Blanc schools increase security for new year
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Grand Blanc mom Jamie Chapman feels more ready this year sending her three kids back to school because of one simple fix: increased security at Grand Blanc schools. Grand Blanc Community Schools will have five armed security guards from Premier Security Solutions, in addition...
Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan
HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
MLive.com
Best photos from Back to the Bricks 2022
Cars pull into US-23 Drive-In Theater for Bricks Flicks. Cars and rock music fill downtown for Cruise ’N’ Concert. Fans clap for Badfinger as they perform at Cruise "N" Concert on the flat lot in downtown Flint on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Cruise “N” Concert, hosted by Back to the Bricks, had the bands Badfinger and Atlanta Rhythm Section perform downtown.Get Photo.
nbc25news.com
Zilwaukee Bridge re-open following crashes
BAY CITY, Mich - Bay County 911 reports there are two different multi-vehicle accidents on both northbound and southbound I-75 on top of the Zilwaukee Bridge. You are being asked to avoid the area. We are working to learn more information.
Follow-up testing needed for Middlegrounds Landfill contamination cleanup project
BAY CITY, MI - A project to test the Middlegrounds site in preparation for cleaning up contamination has seen a bit of a change but is still moving forward. Back in 2021, the Bay City Commission previously approved a contract with Regenesis Remediation Services of San Clemente, Cal. to start a pilot testing phase for the remediation of pollutant contaminants at the Middlegrounds, which is located in the middle of the Saginaw River south of the Lafayette Avenue Bridge.
Terry Crews pens letter to former teacher, Linden farmer Dwight Eichelberg in copy of new book
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Dwight Eichelberg, owner of a farm on Linden Road, received a unique gift in the mail this week. Eichelberg, who used to work as an art teacher at Flint Academy in the 1980s, got a handwritten letter and signed book from former student, actor and Flint native Terry Crews.
WILX-TV
‘We requested air support’ - Police agencies team up in Grand Blanc Township drag racer pursuit
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An illegal race in Grand Blanc was stopped after a Michigan State Police helicopter got involved, according to Grand Blanc Township Police. Thursday night, an officer from the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said they witnessed cars drag racing on northbound I-475 at speeds...
After losing in 2020 election, Saginaw Township realtor appointed as trustee
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Two years after Constance “Connie” Reppuhn lost in a tight election for the Saginaw Township Board of Trustees, the Republican received unanimous approval from the 6-member group to join it as an appointed trustee. The Monday, Aug. 22, board decision added Reppuhn as...
Comments / 0