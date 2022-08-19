ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Bay City Central overview for 2022 high school football season

Kevin Frederick, fifth year (8-27) The Wolves never quite found their footing a year ago, stumbling to the program’s first one-win season since 1984. After dropping the first six games, they got in the win column with a victory over Flint Carman-Ainsworth. Central finished the season with its second-fewest points since 1992.
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, MI
Bay City, MI
Education
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Bay City, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
Bay City, MI
Sports
City
Bay City, MI
MLive

‘I pray she comes through this victoriously,’ says mom of Saginaw teen on ventilator after hit-and-run

SAGINAW, MI — Having turned 16 in May, Avery M. Smith had a vision and a plan for how her life would play out. An all-A student going into her junior year at Arthur Hill High School this autumn and with a job at Kokomo’ Family Fun Center, Avery studied building construction and wanted to be an architect. Also an athlete, Avery was co-captain of the junior varsity volleyball team for two years and played junior varsity and varsity basketball.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Sports News#American Football#Highschoolsports#Logan O Hare
WNEM

Once near extinct fish is re-introduced to local rivers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Local officials re-introduced a once near extinct fish into several local rivers. They introduced more than 100 lake sturgeon into the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon, once facing extinction, can be quite the catch for fishing fanatics. They can grow up to seven...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
abc12.com

Grand Blanc schools increase security for new year

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Grand Blanc mom Jamie Chapman feels more ready this year sending her three kids back to school because of one simple fix: increased security at Grand Blanc schools. Grand Blanc Community Schools will have five armed security guards from Premier Security Solutions, in addition...
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan

HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
HOLLY, MI
MLive.com

Best photos from Back to the Bricks 2022

Cars pull into US-23 Drive-In Theater for Bricks Flicks. Cars and rock music fill downtown for Cruise ’N’ Concert. Fans clap for Badfinger as they perform at Cruise "N" Concert on the flat lot in downtown Flint on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Cruise “N” Concert, hosted by Back to the Bricks, had the bands Badfinger and Atlanta Rhythm Section perform downtown.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Zilwaukee Bridge re-open following crashes

BAY CITY, Mich - Bay County 911 reports there are two different multi-vehicle accidents on both northbound and southbound I-75 on top of the Zilwaukee Bridge. You are being asked to avoid the area. We are working to learn more information.
MLive

Follow-up testing needed for Middlegrounds Landfill contamination cleanup project

BAY CITY, MI - A project to test the Middlegrounds site in preparation for cleaning up contamination has seen a bit of a change but is still moving forward. Back in 2021, the Bay City Commission previously approved a contract with Regenesis Remediation Services of San Clemente, Cal. to start a pilot testing phase for the remediation of pollutant contaminants at the Middlegrounds, which is located in the middle of the Saginaw River south of the Lafayette Avenue Bridge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy