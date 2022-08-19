Read full article on original website
Democrats angling to defeat Stefanik look to donors nationwide
Albany, N.Y. — If you have ever “liked” the Facebook accounts of the reality show " Duck Dynasty,” the Michigan pop star Kid Rock or the comedian Larry the Cable Guy, don’t expect to see campaign ads on the platform from Matt Castelli or Matt Putorti ahead of Tuesday’s congressional primary.
Charges dropped against Saratoga Black Lives Matter leader
All charges against the leader of Saratoga Black Lives Matter have been dropped in Albany City Court. Lexis Figuereo was facing multiple criminal charges related to a Black Lives Matter protest in April 2021 outside the Albany Police Department’s South Station. Some of those charges were dropped in June.
Its a Weekend of Crazy Delicious Competition in East Durham, New York
What if I told you there was a place this weekend where you could enjoy a crazy competition and BBQ? You would most likely say where I want to go!. Well, clear your calendar because this Saturday (August 27th, 2022) is the Second Annual Redneck Olympics and Smoked BBQ Competition at the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York. Get ready to enjoy amateur smoked BBQ and work it off by playing unusual games for the bragging rights to be named Top Redneck Team.
Horse dies at Saratoga Race Course, marking 10th horse death of 2022
Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — A horse died Sunday while training at the Saratoga Race Course, marking the 10th death of a horse in 2022 at the famous Upstate New York racetrack. The thoroughbred horse — named A Cut Ahead 20 — was injured while running at the Saratoga Main and euthanized on the track by a veterinarian, the New York State Gaming Commission reported on its database of horse racing incidents.
Ballston Spa Hannaford recalls ground beef sold Sunday
No injuries or illnesses were reported, and the notice only applies to one store.
Kelly’s Angels gives Catskill teen night of her life
Kelly’s Angels provided a memory-making experience for a Catskill teen. Nahviya is locked in a terrible battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It’s requiring extensive and difficult surgeries on her esophagus and other areas. When she was well enough, she wanted to see Harry Styles – the love of...
Mom, son attack people in parking lot dispute over honking at Upstate NY fair, troopers say
Village of Altamont, N.Y. — A mother and son were arrested after a traffic dispute turned into an assault in a parking lot of the Altamont Fairgrounds this weekend, troopers said. The mother and son were in a vehicle at 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot and were...
State lawmakers join fight against embattled Central Warehouse in Albany
State, county and city officials were outside Albany's crumbling Central Warehouse Monday morning calling for the enactment of three bills that have passed both houses of the state legislature. Monday’s press conference was the latest chapter in the saga of the asbestos-laden, 11-story, 70,000-square foot Central Warehouse building downtown, which...
NYSP: Mini Illegal Firearms Factory for Father and Son Plus One
Three men are being held without bail after police seized more than three dozen magazines and at least two dozen guns from a home New York's Washington County. Members of the State Police's Special Investigations Unit Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BC) conducted a search warrant at a home located on State Route 372 in Greenwich, New York on Thursday, August 18, 2022 following an investigation that led police to believe that illegal firearms were at the location. The Washington County District Attorney's Office assisted with the investigation.
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
We Salute You: The Nelli Family
Please join us in saluting The Nelli Family of Amsterdam. James, Joseph, Frank, John, Peter, Alfred, Mario and Floyd all served in various branches of the military, spanning 1942 to 1960. Thank you for your service.
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort
When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
Multiple People Assaulted at Altamont Fair, Mom and Son Arrested
A fun day at the fair with the family? Well, not this family. It was Sunday night, the final night of the 2022 Altamont Fair. The melee went down in, of all places, the parking area. State Police were called to the scene when it was reported that a fight...
Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked
ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
Woman sentenced to 18 months of probation for shooting pet dog after attack
The Bennington Superior Court ruled for a lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought on the felony offense, citing factors such as the animal’s biting history and the defendant’s unfamiliarity with U.S. law enforcement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman sentenced to 18 months of probation for shooting pet dog after attack.
Police: Four Capital Region smoke shops had lots of untaxed goods
Two people are facing charged after authorities say they executed search warrants and found four smoke shops in the region had large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says it seized dozens of cartons on untaxed cigarettes, thousands of untaxed cigars, and 57 pounds of illegal cannabis.
Opening day at the Washington County Fair
August 22 is the opening day of the 2022 Washington County Fair. The fair officially opens at 5 p.m. on Monday and runs through August 28. Here's what you can expect throughout the week.
Abandoned Cap Region Dry Cleaner, Vintage Clothing Left Behind
If you take Western Ave (Route 20) in Guilderland to work, you may have passed this building a number of times. It's the old Master Cleaners building and It's been falling apart for years. According to DEC records, the dry cleaning business began operations in 1956 but closed down in...
A Celebration of The Life, Art and Music of Commander Cody @ The Hangar on the Hudson, Troy, 08/21/2022
“We’re the best rockabilly father and son combination in Rensselaer County,” proclaimed John Tichy about his son Graham in the middle of two raucous sets at the Commander Cody celebration at The Hangar on the Hudson in Troy Sunday night. Here were serious musicians most of whom have a more than a half-century tradition of not taking themselves at all seriously while playing gonzo western swing from outer space with world-class expertise.
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
