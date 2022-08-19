Read full article on original website
kazu.org
News brief: Russia-Ukraine war, Florida governor's race, Breonna Taylor case
It's been six months since Russia invaded Ukraine. Florida Democrat Charlie Crist will face GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. A former Louisville detective pleads guilty in the Breonna Taylor case.
kazu.org
A change to Florida's ballot signature review creates headaches for local officials
A change to Florida's election laws has created a new headache for some local election officials. A little-known provision in Senate Bill 90, a sweeping voting measure passed by Florida Republicans last year, increased how much input the public can have when it comes to approving signatures on mail ballots.
