Spruce up your routine with these Hailey Bieber-approved beauty products

From the launch of her new skincare line, Rhode , to the rising popularity of her Met Gala “glazed donut nails,” Hailey Bieber has been hard at work all this year to cement her favorite beauty products and rituals into the zeitgeist. In addition to popularizing dewy skin and pearlescent nails, the model has been sharing all of her skincare and makeup favorites over on her TikTok channel to an audience of 9.5 million followers—and counting. Ahead, you’ll find beauty items that have received a thumbs-up from Bieber.

1. This hydrating tinted sunscreen: EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen

Shield your skin from UVA and UVB rays with the EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen. Reviewed / EltaMD

Rain or shine, wearing sunscreen every day is a non-negotiable, and Hailey drives that message home in the first of a series of makeup and skincare routine TikTok videos . After rubbing a dollop of moisturizer into her skin, the model applies a pump of the EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen and blends it all in with the pads of her fingers. The cream formula uses a duo of chemical and mineral sunscreen ingredients—octinoxate and zinc oxide, to be exact—to protect the skin from UVA and UVB rays. Furthermore, the sunscreen contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and the tint prevents the skin from appearing ghostly.

2. This neutral-toned eyeshadow: M.A.C. Eyeshadow in “Wedge”

Add a touch of the M.A.C. Eyeshadow in “Wedge” to your lids for everyday wear. Reviewed / M.A.C. Cosmetics

In the second installment of her two-part “ GRWM ” (Get Ready With Me) video, the model decides to talk about all things makeup. When it comes to her eyes, Bieber admits that she doesn’t like “to do too much,” but when she is feeling the desire to wear eye makeup, she likes brushing the M.A.C. Eyeshadow in the taupe-toned shade “Wedge” along the crease of her eyes to “add a little somethin’ somethin.’” The matte powder, sold as a single eyeshadow, claims to provide “high color payoff with a single swipe.”

3. This multipurpose pencil: Makeup Forever Artist Color Pencil in “600 Anywhere Caffeine”

Reach for the Makeup Forever Artist Color Pencil in “600 Anywhere Caffeine” to line your lips, eyes, and to fill in your brows. Reviewed / Make Up For Ever

The Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil in the warm, light brown shade “600 Anywhere Caffeine” seems to rank as one of Hailey’s top favorite makeup products, given that it makes an appearance in her “fast lazy makeup routine and skin prep” TikTok and in part two of her previously-mentioned “GRWM.” Bieber reveals why she loves the pencil so much before using it to line her lips in the “fast lazy makeup routine” video, stating that she likes “anything multiuse.” Besides adding some dimension to the perimeter of the lips, the brand says that the product can also serve as a matte eyeliner , contour , blush , or brow pencil, depending on the colors you choose and where on the face you place them.

4. This clear brow gel: Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel

Brush and set your brows with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel. Reviewed / Anastasia Beverly Hills

Hailey’s soft spot for minimalist makeup also extends to her brows. In a TikTok from June 4 , the model shows that brushing her brows upward with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel is the only touchup they need. This clear brow gel claims to lock the eyebrows’ shape into place for all-day wear. Its formula contains chamomile flower extract to condition the brow hairs as well. You can find the gel in a mini size and standard size tube.

5. This skin barrier-reviving cream: Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Help mend a compromised skin barrier with the Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream. Reviewed / Avène

Everyone has experienced acne and skin irritation, and Hailey took to TikTok to share how she treast her skin when it gets red and inflamed. “Usually, when my skin gets like this, I only reach for products that will help calm and heal the skin while keeping bacteria away,” Bieber explained in a written paragraph in the video. One such product she reaches for when her skin goes haywire is the Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream . The rich skin cream promises to safeguard the skin from “external aggressors while maintaining proper hydration” with ingredients like thermal spring water.

6. This light-as-air powder: Kosas Cloud Set Baked Setting & Smoothing Powder

Lock your makeup in place with the Kosas Cloud Set Baked Setting & Smoothing Talc-Free Vegan Powder. Reviewed / Kosas

Part two of Hailey’s “fast lazy makeup routine and skin prep” TikTok not only includes the beloved Makeup Forever Artist Color Pencil but also the Kosas Cloud Set Baked Setting & Smoothing Powder . She walks her followers through the application process, demonstrating how she likes to brush it anywhere that gets oily, including across her chin, between her brows, under her eyes and on her forehead. With 10 sheer hues that span from “Airy” (very light) to “Dreamy” (deep), the lightweight pressed powder promises to eliminate shine thanks to bamboo stem extract. Meanwhile, Chinese peony “minimizes the look of pores” and passionfruit leaf extract gives skin a smooth finish.

7. This multipurpose spray: Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray

Placate irritated, inflamed skin with the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray. Reviewed / Tower 28

When her skin feels or looks inflamed, Hailey also loves using the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray . This spray purports to prevent and diminish the appearance of redness and irritation using hypochlorous acid, an ingredient used for wound healing. The mist is available in both a 1-ounce and 4-ounce bottle.

8. This hydrating toner: Environ Botanical Infused Moisturizing Toner

Hydrate skin with the Environ Botanical Infused Moisturizing Toner. Reviewed / Environ

The Environ Botanical Infused Moisturizing Toner is another favorite of Hailey’s, as it’s made an appearance in both her “Super quick everyday skin prep x makeup” and “ quick hydration refresh + reset refresh after flying ” videos. In both TikToks, Hailey applies this hydrating toner by pressing it into her face using her hands. The toner intends to introduce hydration to the skin while combating uneven skin tone with a blend of plant extracts.

