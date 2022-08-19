'Welcome to Wrexham' tour bus promotes new docu-series featuring Ryan Reynolds

"Welcome to Wrexham," the new docu-series on FX/Hulu, follows actors and entrepreneurs Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny as they purchase one of the oldest clubs in professional soccer, the Wrexham Dragons. While it has a rich history, money troubles nearly brought it down.

As part of the promotion for the series, a Wrexham tour bus pop-up activation made its way around Los Angeles this week, where fans could take part in a soccer target challenge and enjoy a cool photo opp.

For Andrew Higgins, a fan who is actually from Wrexham, being at the pop-up was an opportunity to express his love for his hometown team.

"I've been supporting the club since the age of six. So for me, it's all I've ever known for the last 18 years and it means everything to everyone I know and everyone from the town," Higgins told On The Red Carpet. "The club nearly went bust and to have these guys come along and put money in, buy the club and get the hype around the club to get things where they are, we got to the final at Wembley at the end of last season...to go there from going bust 10 years ago, we could never imagine it as a club."

"It's not just a game, it's life. Soccer is life."

"Welcome to Wrexham" premieres August 25th on Hulu.