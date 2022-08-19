ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Danny’s Miracle Angel Network gives 100 free Dream Cruise rides

By Glenda Lewis
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fk6P3_0hNyoiox00

Danny’s Miracle Angel Network or D-MAN is back again for year 10 handing over the passenger seat for a passionate opportunity for people with disabilities to cruise Woodward Avenue.

D-MAN is giving about 100 people living with disabilities like paraplegia, quadriplegia, traumatic head injuries, spinal injuries, cerebral palsy, and other diseases that affect the nervous system and impair movement, from their wheelchairs into some very cool cars for the ride of a lifetime.

“What happened here today, it’s a car show but we’re getting a chance to get out of these wheelchairs. What we’re trying to do is, leave them behind,” said Ziad Kassab aka D-MAN.

Out of the wheelchairs into the muscle cars for a fun Friday Woodward Dream Cruise event.

“They’re smoking the tires and turning up the music,” said Kassab. “They’re cruising Woodward just like everybody else.”

That’s the sound of dreams coming true.

The 10th Annual Dreams Come True on Woodward Event is part of D-MAN’s Assisted Travel Program, which provides the coordination and financial support needed to help make dreams come true for those with disabilities.

The D-MAN Foundation was founded by Ziad Kassab in 2009 in loving memory of his little brother, Danny. In 1993, Danny was hit by a car at the age of 7. After the accident, Danny lived the next 16 years of his life as a ventilator-dependent quadriplegic before passing away.

To make a donation or to volunteer for future events : DMAN: Danny's Miracle Angel Network

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Cerebral Palsy#Vehicles
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy