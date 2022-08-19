ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Man sentenced 40 years in prison for shooting, killing Za'layla Jenkins in 2016

By Madison Goldbeck
 4 days ago
Otha Brown was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Za'layla Jenkins in 2016.

A Milwaukee County judge also sentenced Brown to 20 years of extended supervision. Brown was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in June.

Jenkins was in her home when a bullet flew through the living room, hitting her in May of 2016. She was shot just one day before her 10th birthday.

Brown is one of three men found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in connection to the fatal shooting.

In 2018, Tony Powell Jr. was sentenced to 41 years in prison and Damonta Jennings was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

