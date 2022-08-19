ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland, OR
Oregon Health
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Clearing the Waterways: $40 million to remove hazardous vessels

Removing abandoned and derelict vessels from Oregon’s waterways is now a primary focus for state and local agencies. Abandoned vessels present a myriad of safety concerns including water, navigational, and environmental hazards, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Shaun McQuiddy. McQuiddy said that vessel-abandonment cases have tested...
thereflector.com

Remembering the Yacolt Burn of 1902

Almost 120 years ago, a collective of small fires, known as the Yacolt Burn, killed 65 people after the blaze spread across 500,000 acres between Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, 1902. The fires were fueled by unusually dry conditions. It spanned the Lewis River, Wind River and Columbia River Gorge and became known as the largest forest fire in Washington’s recorded history.
kptv.com

First responders say more hikers being rescued in the Gorge

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corbett Fire District chief Rick Wunsch said there’s been a significant increase of hiker rescues this year. With a few weeks left in summer, the fire district wants to remind hikers what to do to stay safe on the trails. The death of a...
kptv.com

Oaks Park creates new chaperone policy for skating rink

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - If you are 17 or younger, you will now need a chaperone to skate at Oaks Park in southeast Portland on Friday and Saturday nights. The park put the new policy in place over the weekend following a fight last month between six kids that led the park to close down early.
Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego condo residents at odds with luxury penthouse developer over severed pipes

Homeowners at local condominium complex have had a nightmare of a time ever since construction of new Frances development began. Watching the HGTV show "Good Bones" with the keen interest in seeing abodes from his old stomping grounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, Harold Pakula felt not nostalgia but a tinge of rage as he was reminded of another real estate development going up a stone's throw below his condo in Lake Oswego.
WWEEK

You Don’t Have to Drive for Hours to Have an Epic Summer. Here Are Four Portland-Area Escapes.

After spending the past two years close to home, it’s only natural to yearn for escape. But now that Portland is finally flickering back to life, racking up hundreds of miles in the car to experience a soul-replenishing getaway isn’t necessary. We’re home to a list of both natural and entrepreneur-created attractions that is so long you could embark on an adventure every day this summer and never do the same thing twice.
WWEEK

Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.

Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
kptv.com

Good Day Oregon

Portland’s ‘Books with Pictures’ named best comic book shop in the world. Books with Pictures in southeast Portland was recently named the best comic book shop in the world by the comic book industry. Portland Garment Factory creates sustainable, wearable designs. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:01...
kptv.com

Nonprofits working to clean up after Portland camp sweeps

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some people are taking action to try to solve the camping issue in the Portland metro area and one group is focusing on the Pearl District. A homeless camp on 15th Avenue in the Pearl District has been an ongoing issue for neighbors and local businesses. Suk Lee of Pearl District Cleaners says her husband opens for business every day at 5:30 a.m. to find campers at their door.
pdxfoodpress.com

Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?

I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
kptv.com

Portland business hit by alleged serial graffiti vandal spent hundreds cleaning it up

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Portland man is facing over 2 dozen charges for allegedly vandalizing dozens of businesses and city property with graffiti. On Monday, the Multnomah County District Attorney announced the charges against 22-year-old Emile Laurent, saying he painted graffiti on dozens of Portland businesses and city property over the last four years.
