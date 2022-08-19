Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
kptv.com
Fire season okay so far, plus some “warm” Pacific Ocean water along the beaches
It’s been a hot August, with 6 days at/above 90 degrees in Portland so far. I expect at least two more 90 degree days tomorrow and Thursday before a late week cooldown. Right now (on August 23rd), Portland, Astoria, & Redmond are not only experiencing the warmest August on record, but the warmest MONTH on record too.
Bears spotted at Sandy River Delta; Forest Service issues warning
The U.S. Forest Service is warning anyone heading to the Sandy River Delta that bears have been sighted in the area recently.
kptv.com
City of Vancouver shares 6 month progress report for first Safe Stay Community
There has been a dramatic increase in the number of people in downtown area compared to 2021. Washington State University study shows eye test could screen children for autism. Researchers at Washington State University believe they may have found a better way to screen children for autism. Portland's 'Books with...
Seaside Fire: 16 distressed swimmers pulled from water over weekend
Seaside Fire & Rescue announced on Facebook that their lifeguards and water rescue teams pulled 16 distressed swimmers from the ocean over the weekend.
cannonbeachgazette.com
Clearing the Waterways: $40 million to remove hazardous vessels
Removing abandoned and derelict vessels from Oregon’s waterways is now a primary focus for state and local agencies. Abandoned vessels present a myriad of safety concerns including water, navigational, and environmental hazards, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Shaun McQuiddy. McQuiddy said that vessel-abandonment cases have tested...
thereflector.com
Remembering the Yacolt Burn of 1902
Almost 120 years ago, a collective of small fires, known as the Yacolt Burn, killed 65 people after the blaze spread across 500,000 acres between Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, 1902. The fires were fueled by unusually dry conditions. It spanned the Lewis River, Wind River and Columbia River Gorge and became known as the largest forest fire in Washington’s recorded history.
kptv.com
First responders say more hikers being rescued in the Gorge
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corbett Fire District chief Rick Wunsch said there’s been a significant increase of hiker rescues this year. With a few weeks left in summer, the fire district wants to remind hikers what to do to stay safe on the trails. The death of a...
Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow out of control
The Cedar Creek Fire continues burning out of control in the Willamette National Forest, consuming more than 7,000 acres as of Monday morning, officials said.
kptv.com
Oaks Park creates new chaperone policy for skating rink
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - If you are 17 or younger, you will now need a chaperone to skate at Oaks Park in southeast Portland on Friday and Saturday nights. The park put the new policy in place over the weekend following a fight last month between six kids that led the park to close down early.
Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego condo residents at odds with luxury penthouse developer over severed pipes
Homeowners at local condominium complex have had a nightmare of a time ever since construction of new Frances development began. Watching the HGTV show "Good Bones" with the keen interest in seeing abodes from his old stomping grounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, Harold Pakula felt not nostalgia but a tinge of rage as he was reminded of another real estate development going up a stone's throw below his condo in Lake Oswego.
Hiker dies after falling 100 meters from popular waterfall hiking trail
The woman was walking with a group of friends on a mountain route in Oregon known for its spectacular views
WWEEK
You Don’t Have to Drive for Hours to Have an Epic Summer. Here Are Four Portland-Area Escapes.
After spending the past two years close to home, it’s only natural to yearn for escape. But now that Portland is finally flickering back to life, racking up hundreds of miles in the car to experience a soul-replenishing getaway isn’t necessary. We’re home to a list of both natural and entrepreneur-created attractions that is so long you could embark on an adventure every day this summer and never do the same thing twice.
Dead shark washes ashore in Washington, used for dissection
A dead, 12-foot thresher shark washed ashore near the Cranberry Beach on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington Wednesday and the Seaside Aquarium said the corpse served as an opportunity for an impromptu dissection.
WWEEK
Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.
Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
kptv.com
Good Day Oregon
Portland’s ‘Books with Pictures’ named best comic book shop in the world. Books with Pictures in southeast Portland was recently named the best comic book shop in the world by the comic book industry. Portland Garment Factory creates sustainable, wearable designs. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:01...
kptv.com
Nonprofits working to clean up after Portland camp sweeps
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some people are taking action to try to solve the camping issue in the Portland metro area and one group is focusing on the Pearl District. A homeless camp on 15th Avenue in the Pearl District has been an ongoing issue for neighbors and local businesses. Suk Lee of Pearl District Cleaners says her husband opens for business every day at 5:30 a.m. to find campers at their door.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tuna boats arrive today, August 20 at Port of Garibaldi; Oregon Tuna Classic in Progress this weekend
What we’ve all been waiting for – tuna season is here. Fishing boats will arrive after being out to sea with their cargo holds full. Catch your share of tuna starting tomorrow at Port of Garibaldi and other fishing ports on Oregon’s north coast before captains steer back to the ocean.
pdxfoodpress.com
Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?
I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
alamedahistory.org
Dolph Park: Restrictions shaped the early neighborhood, creating an enclave of wealth and big houses
We’ve often wondered about Dolph Park: the island of tall trees, large houses and lush landscaping a few blocks west of Grant High School in Northeast Portland. Who were the Dolphs? How did this place come to be? What was here before?. Today a subset of the Grant Park...
kptv.com
Portland business hit by alleged serial graffiti vandal spent hundreds cleaning it up
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Portland man is facing over 2 dozen charges for allegedly vandalizing dozens of businesses and city property with graffiti. On Monday, the Multnomah County District Attorney announced the charges against 22-year-old Emile Laurent, saying he painted graffiti on dozens of Portland businesses and city property over the last four years.
