How Ben Simmons plays for Nets is looked at as biggest NBA question

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

The Brooklyn Nets are going to be one of the more interesting teams as they head into the 2022-23 season as there are so many questions that need to be answered. The biggest one revolves around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but the other All-Star on the roster will be looked at very closely as well.

Ben Simmons, who hasn’t played an NBA game since June 20 of 2021, was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline deal that sent James Harden to the Sixers. The Nets were hoping he would form a new Big 3 with Durant and Irving in Brooklyn so the Nets could move forward.

Instead, Simmons didn’t suit up for the Nets in the 2021-22 season due to a back injury and the hope now is that he will be ready to go when the season opens up. He told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that he’s ready to go, but that remains to be seen.

ESPN’s Nick Friedell was asked what his biggest question of the NBA season was and he kept the focus on Simmons:

I want to see what happens with Ben Simmons because we saw what kind of player he can be when he’s at his best, when he feels good here and he feels good physically, but can that player reappear with the Nets? Whether or not Kevin Durant is gonna be there or not? Whatever happens with Simmons will go a long way towards whatever type of team that Nets are going to be this season.

The last time Simmons played a full season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals on his way to his third All-Star appearance and a spot on the All-Defensive First Team. If the Nets can get that type of production from him, it would be a huge boost for Brooklyn as they move forward.

