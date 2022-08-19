ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Gov. Abbott signs disaster declaration for 9 East Texas counties

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across Texas. Nine of them, in East Texas. “Through this entire storm so far there has only been one reported death,” Abbott said. “That unfortunate death occurred in Mesquite.” Abbott said as a result […]
TEXAS STATE
theeasttexasweekend.com

Fairs to visit in East Texas this year

Who doesn’t love a fall fair?! Whether it’s the food, the lights, the rides, it brings back a feeling of nostalgia for many and creates new memories for the young ones. In East Texas, we have no shortage of fun county and state fairs. Check out what’s coming soon near you!
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

It’s Official: School Board Votes to Tear Down This Tyler, TX Middle School

Recently, the Tyler, TX Independent School District Board voted unanimously to demolish a middle school that opened in 1962. Back when I was in middle school, I succumbed to the urging of my father to attempt to play sports despite my innate understanding that I was perhaps better suited to theatre and dance classes. However, I did enjoy the game of basketball, generally. So I decided to give it a shot.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County Kaufman County […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Long Overdue Rain is Welcomed in East Texas Just Not the Damage

The prayers and/or rain dances have worked with some much needed sky water falling on East Texas. It has been a while since we've seen this amount of rain which has lead to a pretty big drought in the area. The problem with not getting rain in a while is some unexpected damage that comes along with it. Such has been the case in Winona, Texas today as a small tornado caused some damage in town.
WINONA, TX
KVUE

Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home

LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
LA PORTE, TX
ketk.com

JOB ALERT: Perpetual Labor Sourcing LLC in Rusk needs Electricians

Electricians (Journeyman or Apprentice) Hourly Pay: $23/hr (Apprentice) and $25/hr (Journeyman) Per diem: $75/hr (if 60+ miles away from site) Industry: Commercial (Hospital) 2+ years of electrical experience. 1+ year of commercial experience. Proficient at running conduit. Must have basic hand tools, gloves, work boots, safety glasses and hard hat.
RUSK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
MINEOLA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nearly 1,700 without power in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recent storms left 1,693 without power in the East Texas area on Tuesday as of 8 a.m. A tornado is reported to have touched down briefly in Winona, with storm damage reported around in East Texas, especially in Van Zandt and Smith counties. Cass County – 94 Gregg County – 99 […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Vendors at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days are starting the cleanup process following flood damage. “My grandson called, and he was driving by out here and he said my camper was floating…I said what?”. Many vendors at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days got this...
CANTON, TX
KWTX

Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
WACO, TX
CBS19

Fallen Smith County deputy honored with memorial workout

TYLER, Texas — It’s been a little over two weeks since the death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Saturday morning, personal trainers held a workout at South Springs Baptist Church in memory of him. The organizers of this event are actually the personal trainers of Gloria, the wife of Deputy Bustos. Not only are they her trainers, but her friends as well.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

New Farmer’s Market Headed to HWY 155 in Flint, TX

Yesterday, as I was scrolling through social media I saw a flyer that popped up on my feed about a new Farmer’s Market that is going to be opening in just a few weeks. There are so many talented and hard working people here in East Texas having another opportunity to purchase some of their goods is always a great idea, especially as this one is going to be pretty close to my house. The new Farmer’s Market coming to East Texas is opening up in Flint, TX on HWY 155.
FLINT, TX
fox4news.com

East Texas tornado leaves damage to homes, high school

WINONA, Texas - A confirmed tornado caused damage Monday morning in East Texas. The Smith County fire marshal confirmed multiple reports of a tornado that touched ground in Winona, which is about 100 miles east of Dallas. It happened after school had started, and Winona ISD was temporarily placed on...
WINONA, TX
chainstoreage.com

Gap opens high-tech e-commerce fulfillment center

Gap Inc. is opening a new supply chain facility designed to support rapidly growing digital sales. The specialty apparel retailer is opening ts newest Customer Experience Center in Longview, Texas. The 850,000-sq.-ft. distribution center, initially announced in February 2021, is outfitted with robotics systems and automation technology. The new center...
LONGVIEW, TX

