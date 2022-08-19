Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gov. Abbott signs disaster declaration for 9 East Texas counties
DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across Texas. Nine of them, in East Texas. “Through this entire storm so far there has only been one reported death,” Abbott said. “That unfortunate death occurred in Mesquite.” Abbott said as a result […]
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Fairs to visit in East Texas this year
Who doesn’t love a fall fair?! Whether it’s the food, the lights, the rides, it brings back a feeling of nostalgia for many and creates new memories for the young ones. In East Texas, we have no shortage of fun county and state fairs. Check out what’s coming soon near you!
It’s Official: School Board Votes to Tear Down This Tyler, TX Middle School
Recently, the Tyler, TX Independent School District Board voted unanimously to demolish a middle school that opened in 1962. Back when I was in middle school, I succumbed to the urging of my father to attempt to play sports despite my innate understanding that I was perhaps better suited to theatre and dance classes. However, I did enjoy the game of basketball, generally. So I decided to give it a shot.
LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County Kaufman County […]
The Long Overdue Rain is Welcomed in East Texas Just Not the Damage
The prayers and/or rain dances have worked with some much needed sky water falling on East Texas. It has been a while since we've seen this amount of rain which has lead to a pretty big drought in the area. The problem with not getting rain in a while is some unexpected damage that comes along with it. Such has been the case in Winona, Texas today as a small tornado caused some damage in town.
KVUE
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
ketk.com
JOB ALERT: Perpetual Labor Sourcing LLC in Rusk needs Electricians
Electricians (Journeyman or Apprentice) Hourly Pay: $23/hr (Apprentice) and $25/hr (Journeyman) Per diem: $75/hr (if 60+ miles away from site) Industry: Commercial (Hospital) 2+ years of electrical experience. 1+ year of commercial experience. Proficient at running conduit. Must have basic hand tools, gloves, work boots, safety glasses and hard hat.
Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
Nearly 1,700 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recent storms left 1,693 without power in the East Texas area on Tuesday as of 8 a.m. A tornado is reported to have touched down briefly in Winona, with storm damage reported around in East Texas, especially in Van Zandt and Smith counties. Cass County – 94 Gregg County – 99 […]
KLTV
First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Vendors at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days are starting the cleanup process following flood damage. “My grandson called, and he was driving by out here and he said my camper was floating…I said what?”. Many vendors at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days got this...
KWTX
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
Fallen Smith County deputy honored with memorial workout
TYLER, Texas — It’s been a little over two weeks since the death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Saturday morning, personal trainers held a workout at South Springs Baptist Church in memory of him. The organizers of this event are actually the personal trainers of Gloria, the wife of Deputy Bustos. Not only are they her trainers, but her friends as well.
KLTV
WebXtra: Supply chain issues stall construction of new Longview Police Department facility
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron about this month’s Parks And Recreation Advisory Board meeting held at Longview City Hall. When the Food and Drug Administration announced last week that hearing aids would soon be available for purchase over the counter, one East Texas doctor expressed some concerns.
Wondering What The Old Ethan Allen Building Is Going To Be? We Know!
The building that once housed an Ethan Allen furniture store in Tyler, Texas is now undergoing a massive facelift. During my twenty-five-plus years living here in Tyler, I have never seen the doors on this building open, that is until I was driving by it one day in July. I was shocked!
New Farmer’s Market Headed to HWY 155 in Flint, TX
Yesterday, as I was scrolling through social media I saw a flyer that popped up on my feed about a new Farmer’s Market that is going to be opening in just a few weeks. There are so many talented and hard working people here in East Texas having another opportunity to purchase some of their goods is always a great idea, especially as this one is going to be pretty close to my house. The new Farmer’s Market coming to East Texas is opening up in Flint, TX on HWY 155.
fox4news.com
East Texas tornado leaves damage to homes, high school
WINONA, Texas - A confirmed tornado caused damage Monday morning in East Texas. The Smith County fire marshal confirmed multiple reports of a tornado that touched ground in Winona, which is about 100 miles east of Dallas. It happened after school had started, and Winona ISD was temporarily placed on...
KHOU
You may qualify for free college tuition in Texas. Here's how to check
TEXAS, USA — The average tuition and fees at a public university in Texas costs an estimated $10,129 per year. If you are a parent or a self-funding student, those numbers can be intimidating. But if your household makes under a certain amount of money, students from that household...
chainstoreage.com
Gap opens high-tech e-commerce fulfillment center
Gap Inc. is opening a new supply chain facility designed to support rapidly growing digital sales. The specialty apparel retailer is opening ts newest Customer Experience Center in Longview, Texas. The 850,000-sq.-ft. distribution center, initially announced in February 2021, is outfitted with robotics systems and automation technology. The new center...
Click2Houston.com
Watch: With a ‘feeling of betrayal,’ one family flees Texas in search of safer climate for their transgender daughter
Ess Welsh spent her entire life in Texas. It’s where she fell in love with marching band, where she found a community of fellow Dungeons and Dragons players, and where she faced the looming threat of her family being investigated for child abuse. In February, Gov. Greg Abbott told...
