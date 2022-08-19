ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested with 17+ pounds of meth valued at $1.2M: deputies

By Connor Lomis
 4 days ago

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was arrested after being pulled over Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Krysten Vlacancich, 36, is charged with trafficking meth and possession with intent, among others.

(Courtesy: Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident happened on Jamestown Road near I-40 when deputies say they saw Vlacancich committing traffic violations.

Multiple students injured in Chesterfield County school bus crash: officials

Deputies began a traffic stop and requested an NCDPS K-9. That led to a positive alert on the car.

During the search, deputies found about 17.6 pounds of meth which holds an approximate street value of $1,201,500.

(Courtesy: Burke County Sheriff’s Office)
Vlacancich received a total bond of $1 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 9

Hot Potato
3d ago

how does someone like that have over 1 million worth of anything. I think they should go after whoever she is working for

Reply
5
meM E
4d ago

the picture, is really a female or claiming to be a female,I'm sorry if Im wrong,God Bless

Reply
5
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

