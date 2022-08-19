Woman arrested with 17+ pounds of meth valued at $1.2M: deputies
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was arrested after being pulled over Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Krysten Vlacancich, 36, is charged with trafficking meth and possession with intent, among others.
The incident happened on Jamestown Road near I-40 when deputies say they saw Vlacancich committing traffic violations.
Deputies began a traffic stop and requested an NCDPS K-9. That led to a positive alert on the car.
During the search, deputies found about 17.6 pounds of meth which holds an approximate street value of $1,201,500.
