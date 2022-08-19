ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piketon, OH

Dear Lord God in the name of the holy spirit, the Heavenly Father and the Son, I pray you keep this girl safe from any harm and return her home to her family . Lord please do not let any harm to this Girl keep her safe

WSAZ

Teacher’s vehicle hit by bullets on the way to work

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two bullets hit a school teacher’s vehicle Tuesday morning as she was on her way to work, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The call came in just after 7:30 a.m. by the woman who told deputies she had been shot at.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Attempts to Shoot a Southern Ohio Teacher on Way to School

Lawrence County – A woman took off from someone who possibly attempted to kill her on her way to school this morning. In response to the shooting, the local schools were locked down in Lawence County Ohio. Accoridng to the Sheriffs office, about 7:42 AM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Identity of body found submerged in Circleville released by authorities

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the search for a missing elderly woman ended in tragedy. 82-year-old Mary J. Doddroe was reported missing yesterday. Reports say deputies drove the route Doddroe would have taken. While traveling along Island Road, Deputy Moore of the...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Ohio State
Madison, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
Piketon, OH
WSAZ

Missing child found safe in New Boston

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police in New Boston, Ohio said a child reported missing earlier Monday afternoon has been found safe. Officers said the girl’s mother reported the child missing just after 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers in Scioto County said the child had not left the home and...
NEW BOSTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

82-year-old woman found dead in quarry after crash

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 82-year-old woman was found dead in Circleville Tuesday morning in a quarry after a crash, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. PCSO states they received a report at 6:30 a.m. that Mary Doddroe was missing. They later learned from one of her children that she left to go to […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WDTN

‘I won’t hurt you’: Woman arrested for kidnapping in Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)— A woman is in custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Southeast Ohio. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that two young children, ages 7 and 10, were approached by a woman as they were walking home on the 2300 block of 17th St. in Portsmouth on Sunday. The children told deputies […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Virgil Johnson

Update: This Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled. Mr. Johnson was found safe. Description: Mr. Johnson is on foot pushing a dolly with totes on it. Mr. Johnson was last seen wearing a red tracksuit. Mr. Johnson has a 3-inch scar on the back of his head near his neck. Mr. Johnson suffers from several medical conditions (PTSD, Paranoia, Schizophrenia and Epilepsy) that requires medications. Mr. Johnson is suicidal and is possibly armed with a knife. Law Enforcement is concerned for Mr. Johnson’s safety. On August 22, 2022 at 1:00 AM, Mr. Virgil N. Johnson walked away from his residence and has failed to return. The incident took place in Pickaway County, OH on Arapaho Drive Unit 2 in the city of Circleville 43113.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested after attempting to kill a Lawrence Co. teacher

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in custody after officials say he attempted to murder his former girlfriend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. this morning. The victim, a teacher at Rock Hill Middle School, stated “she began to feel ill and pulled over near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on Route 93.” That is when, reports say, a man wearing all camouflage clothing approached her vehicle with a handgun and began firing on her vehicle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate a robbery at a local cosmetics store in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports, officers responded to Ulta on North Bridge Street on Sunday afternoon. Employees of the business said two African American females and another unknown subject allegedly loaded bags full of merchandise, and then pushed their way out of the store. Police obtained a description...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Ironton Tribune

South Point man charged with attempted murder

An arrest has been made in the early Tuesday morning shooting on State Route 93. Jerrino Johnson, 52, was arrested without incident at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at his South Point apartment. He charged with second-degree felony attempted murder and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail. Lawrence County Sheriff...
SOUTH POINT, OH
WSAZ

Child hospitalized after dog bite

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Athens County – Man Arrested After Home Invasion

Athens – A man turned himself in after a warrant arrest for breaking down the door of someone’s home and refusing to leave. Athens Deputies responded to 10900 block State Route 550 in Athens for a report of trespassing. Units arrived on the scene and spoke with the complainant. The woman who lives in the home reported that a man named James Taylor had kicked in her door to the residence and would not leave. The witness stated that the only reason he did leave was that two other people were in the home, and the Witness’s brother was able to force the man out of the home.
ATHENS, OH
Times Gazette

Greenfield man sentenced for assaulting officers

A Greenfield man was sentenced to a total of 21 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court from two separate cases for assault on a peace officer and assault on an employee of a local correctional facility. Dustin Greene, 31, was sentenced to 12 months for assault on...
GREENFIELD, OH
Ironton Tribune

Ironton mayor arrested for OVI

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II was arrested over the weekend for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper pulled Cramblit over at 1:02 a.m. Saturday. The trooper was going west on South Fourth Street when he saw a...
IRONTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WCH woman dies in three-vehicle crash

FAYETTE COUNTY – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that involved one fatality and two injuries at approximately 5:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of SR 729 and SR 435 in Fayette County. Preliminary investigation indicates that Allison Rapp, 23, of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. Sheriff Lieutenant passes away after cancer battle

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Sheriff of Ross County has announced the passing of a member of his staff. In an announcement on Monday, Sheriff George Lavender said his son-in-law, Lieutenant Mont Steele, passed away after a battle with cancer. Steele, 49, has been with the Sheriff’s office for...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found in the water along Island Road in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency personnel responded to the area of Island Road in Circleville after the discovery of a submerged vehicle. Around 7:30 a.m., deputies in the area located the car. Rescue crews, including boats, responded and began a rescue operation. Just before 8 a.m., crews located a...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

