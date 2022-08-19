Read full article on original website
dirtymark30736
4d ago
Even if the woman did 'cut him off', it doesn't merit this kind of reaction. A person like this who can not control his temper, definitely doesn't need to own a gun. I wonder what he would had done if he gotten her door open?
Reply
4
Related
WSMV
Police investigating road rage shooting on I-24
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office asked the public about a road rage shooting that occurred on Friday. Officials said on Twitter that a truck driver was driving on I-24 near mile marker 70 toward Chattanooga around 12:37 a.m. Officials said an SUV driver began firing into the truck’s cab but did not strike any occupants.
WDEF
Man says he was robbed and kidnapped around 4 AM at Northgate
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a kidnapping case before dawn near Northgate Mall. The victim told officers he had just gotten off work around 4 AM when he was robbed, kidnapped and his car stolen. But he was not harmed in the robbery. Police ask anyone who...
WDEF
Old industrial building burns overnight in Rossville
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Firefighters from several agencies spent the day dousing an old industrial building with water following a fire overnight in Rossville. The fire was reported around 2 AM at the old Coats American building at Maple and Williams Street, a few blocks from McFarland Avenue. The...
WDEF
Suspect charged with shooting Hixson couple in bed
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in the case where a man and woman said someone shot them while they were in bed. The shooting happened in a Hixson neighborhood eleven days ago. The couple who are in their twenties say they were both shot around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
Man shot in drive-by shooting on Wilcox Blvd. Sunday night; Chattanooga Police investigate
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Sunday night on Wilcox Boulevard. CPD responded around t 9:12 pm, to 3800 Wilcox Blvd. on a call of a person shot. CPD says they located the 39-year-old victim in his vehicle suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
THP Trooper, Marion County Deputy killed in helicopter crash
The search for the downed aircraft is taking place in the area around Aetna Mountain in Marion County.
WTVC
Ooltewah man pleads guilty to raping Uber driver in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Ooltewah man charged with putting an Uber driver through a brutal, 90-minute rape and kidnapping pleaded guilty in Hamilton County Criminal Court Monday morning. 36-year-old Zachery Johnson pleaded guilty to aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping. A judge sentenced Johnson to 20 years for the aggravated...
WDEF
Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24
HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
WDEF
School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash this morning
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County school bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning. It happened around 7:45 AM at Mountain View Road and Lee Highway in Ooltewah. Police say multiple vehicles were involved, but no one was taken to the hospital. Officers say there was damage on...
Woman arrested for breaking into Rome home, trying to kidnap her kids, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is being charged with breaking into her mother’s house and trying to take her children. According to the arrest report, Amber Gail Ubele was charged with criminal trespassing stemming from an incident last April. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for August 23
The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports courtesy of the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. Police responded to check the residence. On scene the house appeared secure. 22-011741- 500 blk of Frawley Road- Unknown Trouble- The caller advised they could hear a woman screaming...
WDEF
Fire Damages Soddy-Daisy Home
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Firefighters are investigating what started a house fire that caused $60,000 in damage. A family came home late Saturday night to find heavy smoke inside their Bayfront Drive house in the Soddy-Daisy area. Hamilton County Emergency Management officials say the family tried to get inside...
Eater
Take a 24-Hour Food Tour Through Historic Chattanooga, Tennessee
Located about two hours north of Atlanta along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga is a choice destination for Atlantans seeking a quick weekend getaway, where outdoor activities and dining and drinking are top priorities. This pretty little riverfront city packs a serious punch when...
WTVC
Flying Squirrel prepares Salmon Tataki
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Josh Robinson from The Daily Refresh is with Chef Sanders Parker of the Flying Squirrel. Watch as Sanders show us how the Flying Squirrel prepares their Salmon Tataki. Stay connected with Flying Squirrel. (423) 602-5980. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
wvlt.tv
THP helicopter crashes in Marion County, officials say
Jameson Wall has a rare autoimmune disorder that triggers unusual symptoms. Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body. The unidentified body was found near a homeless camp in 2020, officials said.
10 Chattanooga police officers reassigned after they 'misrepresented the truth or filed a false report,' chief says
Ten Chattanooga police officers have been reassigned to non-enforcement positions and will no longer be allowed to testify in court after they "misrepresented the truth or filed a false report," according to a police department press release.
WTVCFOX
Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
WTVC
Train derails at foot of Lookout Mountain Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Traffic near Broad Street and Cummings Highway remained an issue for hours Saturday after close to a dozen train cars derailed near the foot of Lookout Mountain earlier in the morning. Norfolk Southern says 'less than 11 cars derailed' while departing its yard. at about 1...
WDEF
Brainerd Tunnels shootout suspect identified, added to Most Wanted List
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A suspect has now been indicted for the death of a woman in June caught up in a chase and shootout in the Brainerd tunnels. Tekia Clay was killed when one of the vehicles hit her car on June 28. Police say she was just trying...
WTVC
Hamilton County Health Department reopens the Adult Health Clinic
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sharon Goforth talks about how the Hamilton County Health Department is excited to announce the re-opening of the Adult Health Clinic. Also, August is Immunization Awareness Month. Stay connected with Hamilton County Health Department. (423) 209-8000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
Comments / 18