After child injured in Englewood shooting, Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses Chicago violence
A 7-year-old boy was among three people shot on the city's South Side Monday, Chicago police said.
Police: Man dies after Streeterville stabbing
CHICAGO — A man died following a stabbing just off the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. Authorities responded around 7:45 p.m. to the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a stabbing. A 36-year-old man was initially transported in critical condition with a stab wound to the neck. Police said the man was […]
Man suspected of pushing person onto CTA tracks arrested in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man suspected of pushing a person off a CTA platform on the Near West Side in early August has been arrested. James Stamps, 28, of Joliet, was taken into custody Monday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village, according to Chicago police. On...
2 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday
One man was killed and two other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at their cars Tuesday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side. The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. when someone in another car fired shots in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. A man, 31, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Another man, 29, and a woman, 38, were hospitalized in fair condition, each with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man died after being stabbed in the neck in downtown Chicago Tuesday night. Around 7:46 p.m., police say a man in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street sustained a laceration to the neck after a physical altercation with an unknown offender. The victim transported himself...
Family of man who died after falling from boat in Chicago's 'Playpen' raising money for funeral
The family of a man who drowned after falling from a boat last week in Chicago's "Playpen" are raising money to cover the cost of his funeral services.
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub, Chicago police say
A man has been charged with murder after three men were fatally struck outside a gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood.
Jeffrey Pub memorial for South Shore hit-and-run victims
A memorial of flowers is placed near door of the Jeffery Pub, 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd. Three men were killed on Jeffrey Blvd. during a hit-and-run attack after leaving the pub, Sunday, August 14. The three victims have been identified as 27-year-old Devonta Vivetter, 25-year-old Donald Huey and 23-year-old Jalen...
'No regard for life': 7-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say
A 7-year-old boy was among three people shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts doing better, took part in wheelchair race
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, continues to improve and is now in better spirits, a family spokesperson said. The spokesperson says Cooper no longer requires IV pain...
Two people hospitalized after apartment fire on Chicago's Near North Side
CHICAGO - Two people were injured in an apartment fire on Chicago's Near North Side on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said the fire at the building at 1117 North Dearborn was confined to one apartment on the fourth floor. A woman, 31, and a man, 34, were taken to...
Chicago police say SWAT team responding to barricade situation in West Englewood
Chicago police said their SWAT team has responded to a barricade situation in West Englewood Monday afternoon.
3 Chicago men robbed Dick's Sporting Goods in NW Indiana, rammed getaway vehicle into police car: sheriff
SCHEREVILLE, Ind. - Three Chicago men have been charged in connection to a robbery that occurred at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana Saturday. Ricky C. Pierce, 30, faces one count of attempted theft and one count of resisting law enforcement. Jaleel S. Spencer, 32, faces one count of attempted...
Man, 54, shot to death on Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night on a sidewalk in South Chicago. Police found the 54-year-old on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest around 11:36 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 84th Street. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical...
Harold Lucas, The ‘Godfather of Bronzeville,’ Remembered At Community Memorial
SOUTH SHORE — Community organizer Harold Lucas was a purveyor of “tough love” — and his neighbors showed him just how much they loved him back during a Monday memorial. Lucas, known as the “Godfather of Bronzeville,” died Aug. 9 after a prolonged illness. He was...
'Apparently a random act:' Man charged with mowing down and killing 3 people outside popular South Shore gay bar
Tavis Dunbar has been charged with racing his car through a group of people outside a well-known gay bar in South Shore, killing three and injuring a fourth. Chicago police said they were still without a motive and can’t say it was a hate crime.
Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said a car pulled up alongside the teen near 71st and Cregier around 6:15 a.m. and someone inside started shooting.The victim took off running, and lost a shoe as he fled the scene, jumping a few fences.Paramedics found him at 70th and East End, with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody Tuesday morningArea One detectives were investigating.
Hot dog poll: Fat Johnnie’s, ‘a great Southwest Side tradition’
CHICAGO — When WGN News Now asked where is Chicago’s best hot dog, we received hundreds of responses, recommending more than 80 locations. After narrowing it down and putting it to a vote, you decided Fat Johnnie’s Hot Dogs is among the most delicious dogs in the city. If you didn’t know what you were looking […]
Chicago police: Robber, possibly armed with crowbar, following victims home from NW Side Walgreens
Police say the robber may be armed with a crowbar and a handgun.
Chicago police warn these neighborhood residents of recent armed carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side of recent armed carjackings in the early morning hours. In each incident, police say at least one offender would approach the victim and demand their vehicle at gunpoint. The crimes happened at the following times and locations in the...
