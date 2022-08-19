ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Police: Man dies after Streeterville stabbing

CHICAGO — A man died following a stabbing just off the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. Authorities responded around 7:45 p.m. to the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a stabbing. A 36-year-old man was initially transported in critical condition with a stab wound to the neck. Police said the man was […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday

One man was killed and two other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at their cars Tuesday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side. The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. when someone in another car fired shots in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. A man, 31, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Another man, 29, and a woman, 38, were hospitalized in fair condition, each with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man died after being stabbed in the neck in downtown Chicago Tuesday night. Around 7:46 p.m., police say a man in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street sustained a laceration to the neck after a physical altercation with an unknown offender. The victim transported himself...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Jeffrey Pub memorial for South Shore hit-and-run victims

A memorial of flowers is placed near door of the Jeffery Pub, 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd. Three men were killed on Jeffrey Blvd. during a hit-and-run attack after leaving the pub, Sunday, August 14. The three victims have been identified as 27-year-old Devonta Vivetter, 25-year-old Donald Huey and 23-year-old Jalen...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emt Mashawn Plummer#The Memorial Wall#The Quinn Fire Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man, 54, shot to death on Chicago sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night on a sidewalk in South Chicago. Police found the 54-year-old on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest around 11:36 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 84th Street. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said a car pulled up alongside the teen near 71st and Cregier around 6:15 a.m. and someone inside started shooting.The victim took off running, and lost a shoe as he fled the scene, jumping a few fences.Paramedics found him at 70th and East End, with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody Tuesday morningArea One detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy