Righttospeak !
4d ago

He’s Not lying, it has gotten worse over the years. But then again, what city hasn’t under democratic leadership. Facts are facts !!!!!!!!

nope nope
4d ago

FOOT couldn't accept the truth, if it was handed to her on a silver platter!! Surprised, she didn't go ghetto on him, which seems to come very easily to her. She's chocking on her own ego, to the point, that Chicago is nowhere close to what it used to be. She had 2 opportunities to bring in the NG, but has refused. Where's ALL the business she claimed she was going to get, while in Paris. Crickets from her. Probably a nice vacation for her and family though on Chicago taxpayers dime. The free handouts she gave out at the chicago taxpayers expense. She has a lot of people snowed with her deception abd a ego to boot. None of which is good!!

Gerald Skowronski
4d ago

I’m from chicago You trashed the city!Torn down buildings everywhere There’s prairies now everywhere Row homes a block here and there onlyEmpty lots must be thousands now. Trash on these empties everywhere!You trashed a whole city so quickly!

Reply(4)
Chicagoans show off their city after Darren Bailey calls it a ‘hellhole’

Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago a “hellhole” twice on Thursday, bringing out Chicagoans’ city pride on Twitter in response. Bailey, who is running against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election, appeared late last week at a GOP rally during the Illinois State Fair, where he attacked Chicago and its Democratic leadership for failing to address crime and other issues.
Illinois brothers charged in US Capitol riot

CHICAGO - Federal prosecutors have announced a new round of charges in connection to the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Among those charged were two brothers from Illinois. Daniel Leyden, 55, is from Chicago. He’s accused of pinning down a Capitol police officer with a metal barricade.
Former Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson reports to prison

CHICAGO -- Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, part of Chicago's most famous political family, has begun serving a four-month prison sentence for lying to banking regulators and filing false income tax returns in a case involving the failed Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Bridgeport. The Bridgeport Democrat, who represented...
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, Illinois

The Thompson FamilyMissing Persons Awareness Network. 43-year-old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year-old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year-old Andrew and 11-year-old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago, and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father passed away and willed the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White, who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which made everyone unhappy. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader”, the Charley Project reports. About four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 and told authorities that Kenneth threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no one was arrested or charged with an offense.
Political ad condemning no cash bail criticized by proponents of new law

(The Center Square) – An advocacy group in favor of eliminating money bonds in Illinois is taking issue with a new political ad critical of the forthcoming law. The ad is produced by a group called People Who Play By the Rules PAC and notes that district attorneys across the state are opposed to the Pretrial Fairness Act.
Lightfoot projects $127.9M deficit for 2023 budget

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is projecting a $127.9 million budget gap for 2023 as Chicago continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Lightfoot also revealed plans to raise property taxes that will generate nearly $43 million to help the city meet its pension obligations. The forecast comes as inflation continues to...
Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff

Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff. Cook County Republican Chairman Sean Morrison did what he does best, taking care of himself but failing to help the Cook County Republican organization he is tasked to lead. Seven candidates he slated in a big PR stunt to run in the November elections have either quit the race or been thrown off the ballot, many for stupid mistakes that a good qualified party leader would have known to avoid. Republican Darren Bailey, who needs Republican support in the suburbs to unseat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, “Daddy Warbucks,” should force Morrison to step down and replace him with a better GOP leader.
Cook County juvenile jail using ‘semantics’ to hide many hours youths are isolated: report

In a scathing new report, a group of juvenile justice experts said the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center — a five-story fortress with courtrooms and a public school that houses as many as 175 youths on any given day on Chicago’s West Side — should be permanently shut down and replaced with smaller, community-based facilities focused on rehabilitation.
Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
2022-2023 school year starts for Chicago Public Schools Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Summer is officially over for city students and staff.Chicago Public Schools return to the classroom Monday, and there are some changes this year.To start, COVID-19 procedures have been updated. Now masks are optional, just strongly recommended.Schools will offer a free in-school program each week for testing and if students and staff test positive, they're asked to quarantine for five days.Unvaccinated students and staff who are exposed are no longer required to quarantine on the basis of that exposure alone.CPS will also offer free vaccination clinics throughout the school year. A schedule is listed below: You can find a full list...
