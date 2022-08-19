ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellton, FL

Alabama man finally wins $1 million prize after playing Florida Lottery for 34 years

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zErGO_0hNylwpG00

(WFLA) — An Alabama man is a new millionaire after purchasing a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan won a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game after purchasing a ticket at Fortune Liquors in Campbellton, Florida.

Florida private Christian school asks gay, transgender students to leave

Fotopoulos said he has been playing the Lottery since 1988.

“I’ve been playing the Florida Lottery since it began,” he said. “I just had a feeling about the 500X THE CASH game. I still can’t believe it!”

The man received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Fortune Liquors will also receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game also features a top prize of $25 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Florida Primary 2022: Results and Updates

(WKRG) — Florida voters head to the polls on Aug. 23 for the 2022 primaries. Among state-wide races, Democrats will decide who faces the well-funded incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. We’re also tracking local elections, including contests for Pensacola mayor and three contentious Okaloosa County School Board seats. Four candidates are vying for Pensacola […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Campbellton, FL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Dothan, AL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Dothan, AL
Lifestyle
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Lottery#Christian#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Report: Absent fathers cost Mississippi taxpayers millions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White released a new report that shows Mississippi taxpayers will see an additional $700 million of current and future spending obligations as a result of fatherlessness. “Mississippians know that engaged fathers are critical for the well-being of children,” said White. “The added discipline and income that […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
wdhn.com

Foreign suspects traffic over 300 pounds of marijuana from Dothan, authorities say

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Chinese immigrants were arrested and accused of multiple crimes including trafficking drugs in three states, with Dothan being the pickup location. Chinese immigrants, Xin Lei Chen, 33, and Yanchao Huang, 39, both of Flushing, New York, were arrested in Panama City, Fl, after a joint action by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Burea of Investigation(FBI).
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
MOBILE, AL
Washington Examiner

Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community

A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Can Florida Democrats take down DeSantis?

While few Republicans ignite the same kind of outrage among Democrats as DeSantis does, it’s unclear whether the party has the candidates — or the firepower — to oust a governor whose political rise among conservatives appears, at times, unstoppable.
FLORIDA STATE
mypanhandle.com

BCSO: Four suspects arrested major pot, fentanyl case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two foreign nationals and two Bay County men moved 367 pounds of pot from Oklahoma City to Panama City, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The case began on Friday when an FBI agent in Oklahoma City alerted other law enforcement agencies...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

New headliner announced for 2023 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam organizers named another headliner for the 2023 event. Gulf Coast Jam announced Miranda Lambert will be performing next year. Morgan Wallen had been previously announced as a headliner. Along with Wallen and Lambert, there will also be 30 more acts performing, according to their Facebook […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida primary Tuesday, last day to vote before November

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Early voting ended Saturday. More than 13,000 people cast their ballots during the early voting period. If you add in mail-in voting that’s more than 31,000 votes before the polls open today (8/23/22) in Escambia County, Florida. Supervisor of Elections David Stafford says that usually translates into fewer people casting […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy