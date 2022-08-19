Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Sole senior leading UWS women’s soccer fresh off first NCAA tournament run
Fresh off their program’s first-ever NCAA tournament appearance in 2021 the University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) women’s soccer team has already notched two scrimmages under their belts for 2022. The defending Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) champion Yellowjackets return just six upperclassmen from last fall when they finished 18-4-1...
redlakenationnews.com
Parents of victim in Proctor football assault sue school district, coaches
DULUTH - The parents of the student attacked after a Proctor High School football practice last fall are suing the school district and the former football coaches and superintendent for a civil rights violation related to sexual discrimination. The student's parents, whom the Star Tribune isn't naming to protect the...
Minnesota Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes
Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
WDIO-TV
School District of Superior is facing staff shortages before school year
The 2022-2023 school year will begin for many schools, the School District of Superior begins next Monday. As kids prepare for classes, Superior schools are struggling with hiring more faculty. The School District of Superior need more substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and other support staff. Amy Starzecki, the Superior School District...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Body of missing Hibbing man located
The body of a missing Hibbing man has been located, one month after authorities identified him as a missing person. Hibbing Police say they learned no contact had been made with Jesse James Crabtree since July 6, identifying him as a missing person on July 22. Officers located Crabtree’s abandoned...
WDIO-TV
Light Duluth Teal coming up next month
The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is shining a light on ovarian cancer in the Northland by hosting their annual Light Duluth Teal Gala. It’s coming up on September 24th. Survivors, families, and friends will gather together to celebrate hope, and hear the latest about advances in research. MOCA has...
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Wednesday will be cooler with chances of rain increasing in the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows close to 60. A couple of light, passing showers are possible, but we stay mostly dry until Wednesday morning. Wednesday’s rain will begin at around 4am and stay close to the international border until the afternoon. From there, the rain will become more widespread, making its way east and clearing by morning.
boreal.org
Video: Local farmers welcome this season’s rain
Last summer, most of Minnesota dealt with severe drought conditions. This made farming difficult. “Last year, it was just super, super dry, and that combined with the smoke from the fires we had and the air quality concerns,” said farmer John Hatcher. “It was a tough year for some vegetables.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leadership Roles Change as ALLETE Positions for Continued Success
DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) today announced several key leadership changes as the company continues to advance its sustainability in action strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005656/en/ Nicole Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)
WDIO-TV
Round out the Roundabouts
Well for starters, they are safer for pedestrians, you only have to look one way at a time. Now, compare that to a traditional intersection where you cross two lanes at a time, which creates a false sense of security. St. Louis County and the city of Duluth are planning...
You Won’t Believe How This Minnesota Employee Quit Their Job
Somebody quit the Duluth, Minnesota Burger King on London Road in a very interesting way. It has been extremely tough the last year or so to not only keep employees but also to get new employees. Many people are hiring and looking for people due to worker shortages across the United States.
Comments / 0