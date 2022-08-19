Read full article on original website
The MCU's B Sides: The 10 Most Underrated Films of the MCU So Far
The massive cinematic empire known as Disney and Marvel Studios' MCU has dominated the blockbuster scene for years now, showing minimal signs of slowing down, if any. With well over a decade's worth of films released, fans have begun to re-assess the studio's catalog as a whole. This reflection and...
'Andor': Who Is Mon Mothma? The Unsung Hero of the Rebellion, Explained
The first live-action Star Wars spinoff film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, told a pivotal tale about an early action of heroism within the Rebel Alliance’s war against the Galactic Empire. The opening crawl of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope discusses the Alliance’s “first major victory,” but Rogue One finally shows it on screen. However, the journey to get to the heist of the Death Star plans wasn’t an easy one. The Rebel Alliance had to evolve before it could assemble into a fighting force that could threaten the Imperial Army.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Gets 2-Episode Early Screenings at Cinemarks
After a week of mostly negative streaming news filled with cancellations and programming being pulled, those hoping to see the new series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — a Prime Video streaming series — in a theatrical setting will be given that opportunity to revisit Middle-earth on the silver screen at select Cinemark locations before the series premieres on the streamer, Variety reports.
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Disney+ Release Date Announced
If you missed the new adventure from the god of thunder in theaters, or just didn’t feel like going, Disney+ has excellent news for you. The streamer revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be a part of this year’s Disney+ Day, so you’ll be able to watch the latest entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as early as September 8. The movie centers around Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarking on a journey of self-discovery that gets interrupted when an intergalactic threat emerges.
Warner Bros. Locked 'Batgirl' Directors Out of Footage After Cancellation News Broke
Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah revealed that they were blocked from the project’s servers right before they learned about the cancellation, an action that prevented them from keeping footage from the film. In an interview for SKRIPT, the directors also reiterated how the movie’s quality was not considered for the project's shelving.
'My Glory Was I Had Such Friends' Series Adaptation Scrapped as Jennifer Garner Exits
Apple TV+ has decided to not move forward with the development of their limited series adaptation of My Glory Was I Had Such Friends hailing from J.J Abrams' production company Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV. This cancelation comes after series star Jennifer Garner departed the project due to a scheduling conflict.
‘Bullet Train’ Passes $150 Million at Global Box Office
Director David Leitch’s Bullet Train has been in theaters for over a couple of weeks now, but it still isn’t clear if the stylized action film is a hit or not. Produced on a reported budget of $90 million, Bullet Train has grossed nearly $70 million domestically, and over the weekend passed the $150 million mark worldwide.
Why HBO Max’s Slew of Animation and Family Cuts Is Frustrating and Bleak
If only CEOs enjoyed animation as much as they devour money. Months after Netflix made promises to cut back on animation and family-friendly shows following a poor start to the year, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to do the same as the result of a merger between Discovery and Warner run by CEO David Zazlav.
Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett Face Danger in First 'Lou' Trailer
Netflix has revealed first-look images and a brand-new trailer for the streaming service's upcoming action thriller film, Lou. The Anna Foerster-directed film is set to debut on Netflix later this year on Friday, September 23, 2022. Lou stars Academy Award winner Allison Janney and Emmy Award nominee Jurnee Smollett, with...
10 Highest Grossing Martial Arts Movies of the Last 10 Years
Although martial arts movies still have their dedicated fan base, for the most part, the genre has had a disappointing decade at the box office. Only a handful of martial arts movies since 2012 have grossed over $50m worldwide. By contrast, between 2000 and 2011, Rush Hour 2, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Karate Kid and the Kill Bill movies all grossed over $180m each.
'House of the Dragon': Targaryen Rules of Succession, Explained
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon.Anyone that had never read George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series may have felt seriously overwhelmed at the beginning of Game of Thrones. The pilot episode, “Winter is Coming,” introduces dozens of characters, multiple claims to the Iron Throne, and enough violence to sicken even the most steel-hearted viewer. If you didn’t know the history of Westeros like the back of your hand, you probably had to invest some serious time into researching the ways that the different houses are related, and why the state of political succession is so volatile.
'Halloween Ends' Poster Puts Mortal Enemies at Odds for the Last Time
Along with having a handful of stellar original releases, this year has seen the return of horror icons like Ghostface and Esther. However, this October is also marking the conclusion of two genre legends’ battle in Halloween Ends. Laurie Strode and Micheal Myers will face off one final time on October 14 in both theaters and on Peacock. Coming off the announcement of this finale’s hybrid release, Universal Pictures has released a new poster that sees the two enemies side-by-side.
'House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock: Who Plays Young Rhaenyra Targaryen?
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon.Game of Thrones starts in media res, leaving viewers with a lot of homework ahead of the pilot episode. Events such as the “Mad King’s” reign of terror and Robert’s rebellion are alluded to, but never actually seen onscreen. By comparison, House of the Dragon appears to be taking its time in setting up the story. Based on what we know of the series’ cast, the events of the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” takes place hundreds of years before the timeline of the overall series.
Brendan Fraser to Receive TIFF Tribute Award for His Performance in 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser is circling a full-fledged career comeback in his newest film, The Whale. His role in Darren Aronofsky's newest film has been hotly anticipated for months, and it looks like the anticipation is more than warranted, as the Toronto International Film Festival has just announced that they will be honoring Fraser with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance for his role in the film.
From 'The Truman Show' to 'Back to the Future': The 10 Best Closing Lines of Dialogue in Movies
The magic of dialogue might be one of the most underappreciated aspects of a movie's screenplay. Good or bad dialogue can go so far as to make or break a film; that power is especially true of opening and closing lines. First impressions matter and last impressions do, too. While...
Jennifer Walters Gets Her Superhero Name in New ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Trailer
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a legal comedy starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) cousin. The new trailer hints at the media storm Jennifer will have to face as the public coins her superhero name.
The Decade of Epics: The 10 Best Films of the 1950s According to IMDb
The 1950s were an interesting time for movies. Audiences started to clamor for more complex antihero characters. With the rise of television, movie industries worldwide tried to bring people back to theaters with expensive epics and attractive gimmicks. This decade saw countless technological advancements and new narrative conventions. It had...
‘Furiosa’: George Miller Casts Bullied Child Who Went Viral In ‘Mad Max’ Prequel
Leave it to filmmaker George Miller to constantly surprise us with some life-changing decision. This time, the Australian director revealed he’s specifically changing (once again) the life of Quaden Bayles, a young boy who went viral for a devastating reason: back in 2020, the child was pushed to his limit after suffering constant bullying at his school, and broke down in tears as his mother filmed him while begging for help. The episode moved Australians to demand a better school environment for its kids, and several celebrities reached out to Quaden, including Miller.
New 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Trailer Sees Galadriel Form Her Fellowship
Prime Video has released a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, giving us a new look at the much anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series. The new trailer, a nearly three-minute plunge into the epic action of the upcoming series, comes just ahead of the series premiere on September 2, 2022.
Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union Star in 'The Inspection' Trailer
A24 has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming drama film The Inspection, which is based on the true events of writer-director Elegance Bratton. The Inspection stars Emmy and Tony Awards nominee Jeremy Pope who plays Ellis French, a gay Black man that is rejected by his mother, played by Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane, Cheaper by the Dozen remake), and finds himself facing an uncertain future. In the face of the rejection from the mother he desperately wants the approval of, he decides to join the Marines and fight to succeed in a system that is not only physically demanding but also harbors deep prejudices against him. It is through these hardships and a fostered camaraderie that he finds a sense of belonging that helps him discover who he is and forever shapes his life and future.
