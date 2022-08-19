ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 0 (8/19/22)

By SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9scR_0hNylpeB00

Football season is here and the South Carolina high school football season kicks off Friday night (Aug. 19) with games across the state

The 2022 South Carolina school football season is finally here and the games kick off Friday night (August 19) with several big matchups across the state.

You can follow all of the Week 1 action on SBLive South Carolina , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For complete statewide results, check our scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (ALL TEAMS)

5A SCOREBOARD | 4A SCOREBOARD

3A SCOREBOARD | 2A SCOREBOARD

1A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of South Carolina high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to get live updates and follow your favorite teams and games on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive South Carolina:

South Carolina football: Horry County teams show out in kickoff classic

Meet SBLive's national high school football players of the year in 2021-22

Full coverage on SBLive South Carolina

Photo by Alex Hicks Jr., Spartanburg Herald-Journal, USA Today Network

