Oswego, NY

Free bowling event for Oswego children on Sept. 5

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Tuesday announced the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately 80 kids for a free bowling event that filled quickly. This year, the event will expand to accommodate 100 attendees for one hour of free bowling, $5 food coupon, and a free bike raffle.
Port of Oswego to host tall ship Sunday

OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM). It was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Wayne, NY
Frank Castiglia Jr: Not In Fulton

Everyone was very enthused about the redevelopment of Bldg. 30 of the Nestle site. I for one thought it was going to be a senior housing development, as did many others I believe. For that reason, many people liked the plan being put forth by the DRI dream team. It appears that won’t be the case. There will be at least 8 affordable rental units in the building (Not necessarily senior housing)
FULTON, NY
Billy Barlow
Oswego County Today

Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tour Schedule Extended

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum announced its lighthouse tour schedule has been extended to run through September. The schedule originally planned to end early this summer due to break wall maintenance. That project has been postponed until the spring of 2023, enabling lighthouse tours to continue.
OSWEGO, NY
Lightning strikes Town of Watertown Garage, sparks fire

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As parts of the North Country saw storms early Sunday morning, a garage was struck by lightning and caught fire. Fire officials say lightning struck a garage at 17733 County Route 65 in the Town of Watertown around 9:30 AM. Nobody was in the garage at the time.
WATERTOWN, NY
NY State Fair 2022 opening day: How hot will it be?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The first day of the 2022 New York State Fair will be hotter than normal for late August in Central New York. The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be 82 degrees, but high humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees warmer, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly sunny skies and the reflection of heat off the pavement will make the fairgrounds feel even hotter.
SYRACUSE, NY
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday in the city’s North Side, according to dispatchers. The man was reported shot in the upper body at about 10:51 p.m. in the 600 block of East Division Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. A 911 caller...
SYRACUSE, NY
Cazenovia couple to wed

The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
CAZENOVIA, NY

