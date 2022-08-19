Read full article on original website
Crash report: What happened in ISU student deadly crash
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We’re learning more about what happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21 in the deadly crash that killed three ISU students and seriously injured two others. The crash happened at approximately 1:34 a.m. on State Road 46 near Main Street in...
Rockville restaurant burns in late night fire
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire late Monday night. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after...
House destroyed, one person hospitalized from fire
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was hospitalized and a home considered a total loss after a fire in Sullivan County on Monday. The fire happened on E County Road 575 N. According to Fire Chief Rob Robertson with the Sullivan City Fire Department, the call came in just...
Terre Haute man charged with dealing LSD, marijuana
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a traffic stop and charged with dealing LSD and Marijuana. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper spotted a vehicle speeding along Section Street in Sullivan Saturday afternoon. During the stop, the officer reported noticing “criminal indicators”...
Local businesses show support for ISU following tragedy
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Multiple businesses around Vigo County expressed their support for the Indiana State community following a fatal accident that took the lives of three ISU students and injured two others. Stores like Baesler’s Market, Riddell National Bank and VR Custom Graphics displayed a marquee that included...
ISU reacts to deadly crash involving 5 students
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University is reacting following the news of five students being involved in a car crash in Riley that killed three and left two seriously injured. In a release, the school says that the campus is grieving the tragic loss of Christian Eubanks, Jayden...
Indy FOP delivers overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Prosecutor, court system
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police announced an overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Courts and in Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. On Aug. 4, members of the Indy FOP convened in order to hold a vote of confidence on the prosecutor and the courts in Marion County. The decision to hold the vote came in the wake of the death of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed by a suspect who had a lengthy criminal history.
100 years of Rea Park, new renovations to come
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The historic Rea Park Golf Course is turning 100-years-old this month, and a celebration was held to honor the facility on Tuesday. Although the park continue to thrive, officials have their eyes set on bringing in big updates to advance the park even further.
Greenup man charged with murder in Cumberland County
GREENUP, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greenup man is in custody after being accused of murder by Illinois State Police. According to ISP, on Aug. 20 the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested they investigate a homicide. Two days later state police arrested Lonnie L Glidewell, 57, of Greenup. Glidewell is accused in the shooting death of Colten L. Oakley, 36, of Westfield, Ill.
ISU students mourn the loss of three fellow students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University students continue to mourn the deaths of three of their peers just one day after learning of the tragic news. A car crash took the lives of three students and left two others injured. Four of the five involved in the crash were members of the ISU football team.
ISU Officials hold press conference following crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV)– Indiana State University officials held a press conference on Monday afternoon, addressing the car accident that took the lives of three students and injured two others. In a release, the school says that the campus is grieving the tragic loss of Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili,...
Local school district looks to improve safety with an $8M fund
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local school district is looking to make its community a safer place. Paris Union School District 95 seeks to improve relationships between students and teachers with a new training. Last year, Paris Union School District received over $8 million in funds to improve school...
