Ruff Haven offers a safe space for pets and people

By Curtis Booker
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Life can be a struggle at times, but it can also be rough for our pets. That’s where Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering steps in.

Stan Stensrud dropped by ABC4 News on Utah’s CW30 to explain more on what the organization does while looking forward to a big birthday celebration happening on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering is a nonprofit organization that helps keep pets and people together during extreme hardship.

They are an all-volunteer organization that provides free services including pet vaccination clinics every quarter to some of the most underserved members of our communities.

Ruff Haven was instrumental in helping to pass H.B. 175 in this last legislative session, which is now a law that includes pets in domestic abuse protective orders.

The nonprofit was also a recent recipient of the Spirit of Service Award from Governor Spencer Cox.

Ruff Haven’s second annual birthday bash fundraiser is this Saturday with all proceeds go towards helping to continue their mission.

For more information, visit ruffhaven.org.

