Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Gets 2-Episode Early Screenings at Cinemarks
After a week of mostly negative streaming news filled with cancellations and programming being pulled, those hoping to see the new series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — a Prime Video streaming series — in a theatrical setting will be given that opportunity to revisit Middle-earth on the silver screen at select Cinemark locations before the series premieres on the streamer, Variety reports.
'DC League of Super-Pets' Crosses $130 Million at the Global Box Office
DC League of Super-Pets continues to soar high at the box office with the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-starring animated film pulling in an estimated $6 million this weekend, raising the worldwide cumulative earnings to a strong $130.4 million. The film, now in its fifth weekend since its July 29...
'The Anthrax Attacks' Trailer Follows the Hunt for a Domestic Terrorist
2001's terrifying anthrax letter crisis is about to be explored in depth in Netflix's new documentary The Anthrax Attacks. The streamer released a trailer for the upcoming documentary, which chronicles the attacks and the ensuing investigation, which became one of the most convoluted and wide-reaching cases in FBI history. Directed by Emmy nominee Dan Krauss (Extremis), the feature releases on the streamer on September 8.
Museum of the Bible Sends Looted Gospel Home, Australian Dealer Wanted for Not Paying Artists, and More: Morning Links for July 27, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines COLLECTION MANAGEMENT. The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., said that it has returned a looted, handwritten gospel to the Greek Orthodox Church, the New York Times reports. The item, which dates back more than a millennium, is believed to have been taken by Bulgarian soldiers from the Kosinitza Monastery in Greece during World War II. The D.C. museum, which bought the work at Christie’s in 2011, has in the past been plagued by claims that its collection contained an array of illegally trafficked cultural property. In 2017, Hobby Lobby, whose owners founded the museum, paid a $3 million...
10 Highest Grossing Martial Arts Movies of the Last 10 Years
Although martial arts movies still have their dedicated fan base, for the most part, the genre has had a disappointing decade at the box office. Only a handful of martial arts movies since 2012 have grossed over $50m worldwide. By contrast, between 2000 and 2011, Rush Hour 2, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Karate Kid and the Kill Bill movies all grossed over $180m each.
New 'House of the Dragon' Trailer Promises a Bloody Civil War for the Iron Throne
Back to the Seven Kingdoms and all its intrigues; the series premiere for House of the Dragon has been released on HBO and as expected, the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel was eagerly expected. The expectation of fans could be seen in the streaming platform’s struggles to accommodate all those who wanted to return to the fantasy continent. In the aftermath of the premiere, HBO has released a 'Weeks Ahead' trailer that continues to tease the insatiable taste for power that abounds in Westeros and the bloody contest that will follow to wield it.
'Halloween Ends' Poster Puts Mortal Enemies at Odds for the Last Time
Along with having a handful of stellar original releases, this year has seen the return of horror icons like Ghostface and Esther. However, this October is also marking the conclusion of two genre legends’ battle in Halloween Ends. Laurie Strode and Micheal Myers will face off one final time on October 14 in both theaters and on Peacock. Coming off the announcement of this finale’s hybrid release, Universal Pictures has released a new poster that sees the two enemies side-by-side.
New 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Trailer Sees Galadriel Form Her Fellowship
Prime Video has released a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, giving us a new look at the much anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series. The new trailer, a nearly three-minute plunge into the epic action of the upcoming series, comes just ahead of the series premiere on September 2, 2022.
‘The Sandman’ Deleted Scene Gives Us More of Charles Dance's Vile Sir Roderick Burgess
Netflix’s The Sandman is proving to be a gift that keeps on giving. Days after releasing a bonus episode that features two standalone stories, Dream of a Thousand Cats and Calliope, the streamer has now revealed a new deleted scene from the first episode of the series. The new...
Emily Deschanel Confronts a Cult in 'Devil in Ohio' Trailer
There’s a certain eeriness and unsettling vibe in the trailer for Netflix’s new thriller series that tells us it’s going to be a good one. It could be the engulfing darkness or the performances given by leading ladies Emily Deschanel and Madeleine Arthur that cause the goosebumps to rise from our skin, or maybe it’s the culty background (which is based on a true story) that’s doing the trick. No matter what the case, Devil in Ohio looks like it’s going to pull audiences in and spit them back out when it arrives on the streamer on September 2.
'House of the Dragon's Bloody Premiere Juxtaposes Gruesome Violence Against the Targaryens' Hollow Grace
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon. As expected, the highly anticipated return to Westeros brought plenty of gruesome violence as we were introduced once more to an array of new characters who will soon be at each other’s throats in yet another struggle for power. House of the Dragon, like Game of Thrones before it, tells a story that is built around the machinations of the monarchy at its core. While the original series delved into detail about the callousness of those in charge, ending its first episode with a child being thrown out a window to cover up an incestuous affair, this prequel series has offered up something that already feels more pointed in its premiere episode.
'Sandman' Season 2: Neil Gaiman Reveals What Netflix is Looking For Before Renewing
Neil Gaiman's Sandman comic book series has been a staple for over two decades. The unique visuals and dark themes of the comic series have garnered the series a devoted fan base. It almost seemed impossible to adapt the series to film or television, given the stunning visuals of the original work along with the intense narrative structure. But the new Netflix series has quieted all doubts regarding the series' ability to be adapted. This is, in part, because of the involvement of Gaiman, who serves as an executive producer on the new Netflix series. And since the series premiere at the beginning of August, fans have been eager for a Season 2 announcement. However, we might have to sit tight for a while before expecting an announcement either way, at least according to a tweet from Gaiman.
