ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers Acting Police Chief discusses downtown safety adjustments

By Colton Chavez
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfVoO_0hNylFJN00

UPDATE (8/19/22) - Jasmine Battle , wanted in relation to the early Sunday morning shooting in Downtown Fort Myers, has turned herself into Fort Myers Police custody.

On Friday, in his first interview as acting Fort Myers Police Chief, Randall Pepitone gave Fox 4 an update after city council members have spent all week suggesting other downtown safety policies.

While Chief Derrick Diggs is on a temporary personal leave, Pepitone said the meetings with city council members Johhny Streets and Liston Bochette have gone well.

“We look at all the suggestions that they give us, some of the suggestions were already doing,” said Pepitone.

Suggestions from council members during these meetings can be found by clicking here.

“From these meetings, we've had discussions and we are going to adjust our tactics a little bit,” said Pepitone.

Tactics Pepitone said he can't’ giveaway.

Pepitone did talk about what he feels officers can do better when working downtown.

One idea is to promote more communication between officers and people who visit the clubs and bars.

Pepitone said this adjustment came after saying he watched security camera footage of the night police say 29-year-old Jasmine Battle shot someone in the parking lot.

“After the fact, we saw that we had officers in the parking lot walk right by the suspect (Battle) and nobody in the crowd pulled anybody aside and said hey, you might want to look over there,” said Pepitone.

It is the same parking lot off Second Street, where the Lee County Sheriff's Office mobile surveillance unit, is set up.

Pepitone said he feels like the setup could help discourage similar crimes.

“And that goes to being a visual deterrent because we have cameras that cover that whole area but our cameras have been there so long they blend into the background,” said Pepitone.

Fox 4 has previously reported that other ideas such as a curfew have been ruled out as a last resort by several council members.

Pepitone said ideas of installing checkpoints for certain areas of the city, are possible if the city chooses to go that route.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4now.com

Lee County residents may experience changes with trash pick-up

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Changes could be coming in Lee county to the weekly routine nearly all of us have with when to put out the trash and recycling. Lee County Solid Waste says nearly 26,000 homes will have same-day service for garbage, recycling, and yard waste after having to do this on different days of the week!
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 people suspected of grand theft from Target at The Forum

Two people are suspected by Fort Myers detectives of committing grand theft at a Target department store at The Forum on Wednesday. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man and a woman are seen in surveillance footage committing grand theft at Target located at 9359 Dynasty Drive. The man supposedly stole two Dyson vacuums around 11 a.m. before coming back later with a woman to steal one more. They are seen getting inside a red four-door sedan each time.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Luxury apartment complex ready to break ground in Cape Coral

Luxury apartments, a parking garage, and office space; that is what is planned for a more than $100 million project in Cape Coral. The Cove at 47th groundbreaking is set for Wednesday, across from Corksoakers restaurant. Construction crews will tear down the gates surrounding the lot. The city says that...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Robbery and snatching at arcade in Fort Myers

A customer accused a suspect of an arcade robbery at Triple Cherry Arcade in Fort Myers on Sunday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the alleged crime at 15121 South Tamiami Trail. A witness claimed the suspect, David Lee Thomas Jr., 31, fled in a...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Camera#City Council#Mobile#Fort Myers Acting Police#Fort Myers Police#Tactics Pepitone
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral medical office sells for $5.1 million

2609 Santa Barbara Blvd LLC purchased a 6,960-square-foot medical office building at 2609 Santa Barbara Blvd. in Cape Coral from 776 Jeffco Corp. for $5.1 million. The property last sold in 2020 for $3,762,500.
CAPE CORAL, FL
floridapolitics.com

Mike Greenwell hits it out of the park in Lee Co. Commission Primary

The GOP nominee is a favorite to serve out the rest of Frank Mann's term. It looks like Mike Greenwell will be headed to the majors. The former Red Sox left fielder won the Republican nomination for a Lee County Commission seat. He was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in July to fill the seat, left open following the death of longtime Commissioner Frank Mann, and now becomes a favorite to serve another two years.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WINKNEWS.com

New eye in the sky downtown Fort Myers begins Friday

There are measures keeping people safe in downtown Fort Myers, but one of the big changes begins Friday. Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile surveillance center is in place to pinpoint trouble and crime happening in the area. Thursday night at Celsius nightclub on Main Street, Fort Myers police...
FORT MYERS, FL
santivachronicle.com

Police Receive Three Animal Reports

The Sanibel Police Department received three animal reports this week. A young coyote was sighted Monday, Aug. 15 walking along Sanibel Captiva Road. Four iguanas were sighted Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the backyard of a residence on Causey Court. An alligator was sighted Wednesday, Aug. 17 attempting to cross at...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman sentenced to nearly 3 years for elder fraud

A Cape Coral woman was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison for defrauding elderly people with phony tech support. Nicole Sprague, 38, was found guilty of committing mail fraud and conspiring to commit mail fraud. As part of her sentence, the court also ordered restitution to the identified victims in the amount of $297,900, and entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $250,000, representing the proceeds of the fraud. Sprague pleaded guilty on May 24.
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy