The Tulsa men's soccer team was selected as the unanimous preseason favorite in the American Athletic Conference Preseason Poll, as voted on by the league's coaches. Alex Meinhard, Mariano Fazio and Alex Lopez were named as The American Preseason Offensive, Defensive and Goalkeeper of the Year, respectively. That trio were all unanimous selections to the preseason all-conference team, while Henry Sach was also tabbed to the team.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO