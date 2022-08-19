Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Perry County Sheriff gives update on looting following the flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, there have been several reports of looters ravaging what is left of people’s homes across Perry County. “We realized that not everybody is decent people and that’s what we had here, people not being decent and looking out for their neighbors and just taking advantage of people when they’ve just lost everything, they’ve had you know, trying to steal what little bit they do have left,” said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle.
wymt.com
‘It’s going to be months, even years.’ Knott County still in early days of recovery
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Sportsplex remains a hub for recovery in a community that is still desperate for aid. “You know, I don’t want to lie to folks, it’s going to be months, even years to get everything back in order, but we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can.” Said Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson.
wymt.com
Missing man found safe in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff reported a missing man on Tuesday morning. Steve Cheek, 52, was last seen off Lily Road south of London on August 21 around 4 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff said he was found safe Tuesday afternoon.
wymt.com
Millstone family powers forward as homes remind them of terrifying night
MILLSTONE, Ky. (WYMT) - The structures that rest in the Millstone Community of Letcher County are skeletons of what were once called homes. “Right now it’s a house it’s a house because the home part, the memories are gone, but we’re going to stay here and repair this and make new memories, maybe better ones than before,” said Melissa McBee choking back tears.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
WSAZ
SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and...
foxlexington.com
1 killed in Madison County crash, Kentucky State Police investigating
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that killed one individual in Madison County. The Kentucky State Police said they responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday regarding a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of KY-627 and Daniel Drive in Madison County. KSP’s initial...
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION AT INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 627 AND DANIEL DRIVE IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (August 23, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, Richmond, received a call just after 8:15 A.M. this morning of a two vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of KY-627 and Daniel Drive in Madison County, and responded to the scene. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
wymt.com
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28. ”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”. Collins said...
wymt.com
Knott County Update - 11:00 p.m.
Family dealing with home damage, rebuilding and destruction after EKY flooding - Will. Floyd County church hosts two volunteer organizations, both searching for more volunteers - 5:30pm. WATCH | Gov. Beshear calls for special session to address needs of eastern Ky. Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort to start work...
wymt.com
Buckhorn church meets in historic Log Cathedral for first time since flood
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Log Cathedral is the only site in Perry County listed on the Register for Historic Places. It survived the flood with damage only to the basement, and now stands as a bright spot in a time of darkness. “I believe it’s a sign from God,...
wklw.com
Officials Continue Search for Two Missing Breathitt Co Residents
Two Breathitt Co women are still missing after being lost in East Kentucky’s floods. Search and rescue teams are continuing to look for 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker who have not been seen in over two weeks. Debris and unsteady terrain line the areas the women are suspected to be in as excavators and canine units have been introduced to try and find them. Officials acknowledge there may not be a happy ending to the search but insist the most important thing is to find the victims and ensure an ending is reached.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Knott County road closure to affect traffic detoured from Perry County closure
JACKSON, KY — A week-long road closure in Knott County that began Saturday will affect traffic being detoured from the closure of KY 1087 in Perry County. The Department of Highways District 12 office in Pikeville closed KY 160 between KY 80 and KY 1087 for an emergency pipe replacement. They anticipate that the road will be closed one week.
wymt.com
Book donations needed for EKY schools damaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation continues to help with flood relief efforts. They’re now focusing their attention on books. They’re collecting books for Knott County school libraries that were damaged in the floods. It all started with a book that Dean Jones, a...
wymt.com
Letcher County family remembers being rescued from EKY flooding
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A family in Whitesburg had been living in their “forever home” for more than 25 years. “Pretty much had everything renovated except the three bedrooms,” said Bob Smith. On July 28, Smith walked out of his house and saw the river in...
wymt.com
Team Kentucky leaders, Kentucky team leaders partner with Samaritan’s Feet for shoe giveaway
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant governor Jacqueline Coleman, Governor Andy Beshear’s senior advisor Rocky Adkins, and coaches from the University of Kentucky made a visit to Floyd County Tuesday to help students in the area start school off on the right foot. Hundreds of families lined up outside of...
wymt.com
Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday. The following areas were lifted from the advisory:. The entire city limits of Hazard. Airport Gardens. The Village Shopping Center. All areas between West...
q95fm.net
One Man Dead Following Single-Vehicle Crash
Authorities with the Powell County Dispatch confirmed the death of one person following a crash on Saturday morning. The crash is said to have taken place on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash had both lanes of traffic temporarily closed down, but they were opened...
wymt.com
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
Comments / 0