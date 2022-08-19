ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

wymt.com

Perry County Sheriff gives update on looting following the flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, there have been several reports of looters ravaging what is left of people’s homes across Perry County. “We realized that not everybody is decent people and that’s what we had here, people not being decent and looking out for their neighbors and just taking advantage of people when they’ve just lost everything, they’ve had you know, trying to steal what little bit they do have left,” said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing man found safe in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff reported a missing man on Tuesday morning. Steve Cheek, 52, was last seen off Lily Road south of London on August 21 around 4 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff said he was found safe Tuesday afternoon.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Millstone family powers forward as homes remind them of terrifying night

MILLSTONE, Ky. (WYMT) - The structures that rest in the Millstone Community of Letcher County are skeletons of what were once called homes. “Right now it’s a house it’s a house because the home part, the memories are gone, but we’re going to stay here and repair this and make new memories, maybe better ones than before,” said Melissa McBee choking back tears.
MILLSTONE, KY
County
Breathitt County, KY
City
Martin, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Breathitt County, KY
Government
wymt.com

“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind

HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
HAZARD, KY
WSAZ

SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

1 killed in Madison County crash, Kentucky State Police investigating

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that killed one individual in Madison County. The Kentucky State Police said they responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday regarding a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of KY-627 and Daniel Drive in Madison County. KSP’s initial...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Person
Jesus
wymt.com

Knott County Update - 11:00 p.m.

Family dealing with home damage, rebuilding and destruction after EKY flooding - Will. Floyd County church hosts two volunteer organizations, both searching for more volunteers - 5:30pm. WATCH | Gov. Beshear calls for special session to address needs of eastern Ky. Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort to start work...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Officials Continue Search for Two Missing Breathitt Co Residents

Two Breathitt Co women are still missing after being lost in East Kentucky’s floods. Search and rescue teams are continuing to look for 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker who have not been seen in over two weeks. Debris and unsteady terrain line the areas the women are suspected to be in as excavators and canine units have been introduced to try and find them. Officials acknowledge there may not be a happy ending to the search but insist the most important thing is to find the victims and ensure an ending is reached.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
News Break
Politics
wpsdlocal6.com

Knott County road closure to affect traffic detoured from Perry County closure

JACKSON, KY — A week-long road closure in Knott County that began Saturday will affect traffic being detoured from the closure of KY 1087 in Perry County. The Department of Highways District 12 office in Pikeville closed KY 160 between KY 80 and KY 1087 for an emergency pipe replacement. They anticipate that the road will be closed one week.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Book donations needed for EKY schools damaged by flooding

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation continues to help with flood relief efforts. They’re now focusing their attention on books. They’re collecting books for Knott County school libraries that were damaged in the floods. It all started with a book that Dean Jones, a...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday. The following areas were lifted from the advisory:. The entire city limits of Hazard. Airport Gardens. The Village Shopping Center. All areas between West...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

One Man Dead Following Single-Vehicle Crash

Authorities with the Powell County Dispatch confirmed the death of one person following a crash on Saturday morning. The crash is said to have taken place on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash had both lanes of traffic temporarily closed down, but they were opened...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
HAZARD, KY

