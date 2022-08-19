ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester Ukrainian refugees reflect on crossing Polish border, support of new community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This year brought back the city of Rochester’s Ukrainian Festival for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the war in Ukraine continues, this year’s celebration means more for many community members. With the help of a translator, one family of Ukrainian refugees reflects on their experience crossing the Poland border to leave Ukraine as they find support in their new community in Rochester.
Rich Mom Who Threw Racist Party Denies Being Racist—Then Admits It

A wealthy Rochester mom held a press conference Tuesday to defend herself against accusations of racism, spilling tears over the pressures of cancel culture—but ended up admitting to engaging in racist behavior, anyway. Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia is being sued by a local fireman after he was invited to a racist party she threw, dubbed a “Juneteenth Parody,” which featuring buckets of KFC fried chicken strewn on the lawn, Hennessy cognac, cutouts of former President Donald Trump, and Juneteenth-themed signs and party favors. The party faced intense public backlash and led to the forced retirement of Rochester Fire Capt. Jeffrey Krywy, who invited the on-duty Black fireman, according to Rochester City Newspaper. “In full disclosure, I do have a Twitter parody account that operates under a veil of a persona—and I have made blatantly racist comments under that persona,” Nicosia said. Although she refused to disclose the handle, the outlet linked Nicosia to @HoHoHomeboyROC, a now-disabled account that made posts mocking AAVE and used a Mammy-era Black caricature as its profile picture. The socialite blamed the racist comments on the culture of Twitter, calling it “part of its charm.”Read it at New York Post
Discussing the "$250,000 police officer"

Rochester has entered the era of the "$250,000 police officer." According to new reporting by City Magazine's Gino Fanelli, the quarter-million-dollar threshold was crossed by a Rochester Police Department officer two years ago, and now a handful of RPD officers are making more than $100,000 in overtime pay. As Fanelli reports, "The officers in the club and those knocking on its door are beneficiaries of a new era in policing in the city, one marked by rising crime, a labor shortage, and seemingly no shortage of opportunities for officers to pad their paychecks and pensions with overtime."
The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
Republican Joe Sempolinski wins special election to succeed Tom Reed

Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski has won the special election for New York's current 23rd Congressional District, defeating Democrat Max Della Pia, chairman of the Tioga County Democratic Committee, The Associated Press projects. Sempolinski will serve out the remainder of former Rep. Tom Reed's term. Reed had already planned...
'Back the Blue' tribute ride held for fallen RPD officer

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Dozens of cars and motorcycles lined up in Fairport on Sunday, ready to ride for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, one month after his death. Deb Rifkin was one them. She felt it was important to show support for the Mazurkiewicz family and all police...
Man headed to prison for firing illegal gun into large crowd in Rochester in 2020

Rochester, N.Y. — A man will spend the next 16 years to life in prison for firing an illegal gun into a crowd on the Fourth of July two years ago. New York State Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano sentenced Shallah Sherman, 26, on Monday. He had been convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Prosecutors say he fired an illegal gun into a crowd of over 100 people.
Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
