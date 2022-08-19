Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana Belcher
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester Ukrainian refugees reflect on crossing Polish border, support of new community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This year brought back the city of Rochester’s Ukrainian Festival for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the war in Ukraine continues, this year’s celebration means more for many community members. With the help of a translator, one family of Ukrainian refugees reflects on their experience crossing the Poland border to leave Ukraine as they find support in their new community in Rochester.
Nicosia couple host conference denying racism, Juneteenth theme at party
Jones, a 14-year veteran of RFD, says he intends to sue the City of Rochester over their handling of the incident, claiming it was mismanaged.
WRGB
Couple behind party that roiled Rochester Fire Department defend themselves
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester couple who allegedly threw a party mocking Juneteenth and local elected officials say they've been unfairly portrayed. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, threw the party last month at their East Avenue mansion. Their attorney, Corey Hogan, says it was a...
WHEC TV-10
Nicosia couple say false allegations about house party are destroying their family, Mary Nicosia admits to racist Twitter account
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The couple that threw a political party at their East Avenue home don’t apologize for the party. The party prompted a Rochester firefighter to sue the RFD and city of Rochester and the fallout cost a fire captain his career. Dr. Nicholas and Mary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
50th Annual Ukrainian Festival has special meaning this year as war rages in Ukraine
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 50th annual Rochester Ukrainian Festival brings heavy emotions for some as the war in Ukraine continues. The event continues this weekend, at St. Josephat’s Ukrainian Catholic Church. A handful of people said they still have loved ones in Ukraine. Some say they’ve been in...
wbfo.org
‘Jan. 6 comes to church’: A look at the Christian nationalism surrounding ReAwaken America
The ReAwaken American Tour that recently visited a Batavia church features Christian nationalist ideology in several ways: the proclamation that America is a Christian nation, the idea that Donald Trump’s presidency was God’s will, and even anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. But perhaps the most glaring example was when tour organizer...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester realtor weighs in on what makes living in Brighton so desirable
BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Housing markets have cooled a bit, but the single hottest area for those wanting a house in America is Brighton. It's the third year in a row that a Rochester-area community has made the Forbes list. The 14618 zip code tops its top 10. Millennials are...
Rich Mom Who Threw Racist Party Denies Being Racist—Then Admits It
A wealthy Rochester mom held a press conference Tuesday to defend herself against accusations of racism, spilling tears over the pressures of cancel culture—but ended up admitting to engaging in racist behavior, anyway. Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia is being sued by a local fireman after he was invited to a racist party she threw, dubbed a “Juneteenth Parody,” which featuring buckets of KFC fried chicken strewn on the lawn, Hennessy cognac, cutouts of former President Donald Trump, and Juneteenth-themed signs and party favors. The party faced intense public backlash and led to the forced retirement of Rochester Fire Capt. Jeffrey Krywy, who invited the on-duty Black fireman, according to Rochester City Newspaper. “In full disclosure, I do have a Twitter parody account that operates under a veil of a persona—and I have made blatantly racist comments under that persona,” Nicosia said. Although she refused to disclose the handle, the outlet linked Nicosia to @HoHoHomeboyROC, a now-disabled account that made posts mocking AAVE and used a Mammy-era Black caricature as its profile picture. The socialite blamed the racist comments on the culture of Twitter, calling it “part of its charm.”Read it at New York Post
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rochester realtor talks housing recession
Norchar realtor, Brandon Weeks, says it really depends where you are when it comes to a housing recession.
wxxinews.org
Discussing the "$250,000 police officer"
Rochester has entered the era of the "$250,000 police officer." According to new reporting by City Magazine's Gino Fanelli, the quarter-million-dollar threshold was crossed by a Rochester Police Department officer two years ago, and now a handful of RPD officers are making more than $100,000 in overtime pay. As Fanelli reports, "The officers in the club and those knocking on its door are beneficiaries of a new era in policing in the city, one marked by rising crime, a labor shortage, and seemingly no shortage of opportunities for officers to pad their paychecks and pensions with overtime."
Rochester man sentenced for firing into 2020 4th of July crowd
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 16 years to life for firing into a crowd on the Fourth of July in 2020, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office said Monday. Sherman was convicted of two weapons charges, after a jury found that he was guilty of firing into a crowd […]
2 Rochester women arrested for bringing contraband into prison
Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden or processing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Republican Joe Sempolinski wins special election to succeed Tom Reed
Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski has won the special election for New York's current 23rd Congressional District, defeating Democrat Max Della Pia, chairman of the Tioga County Democratic Committee, The Associated Press projects. Sempolinski will serve out the remainder of former Rep. Tom Reed's term. Reed had already planned...
Depew veteran pleads for stolen items to be returned
Depew's Dawn Shultz and her husband Jim reached out to 7 News to ask for help in getting their items returned when their storage unit was broken into last month
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Back the Blue' tribute ride held for fallen RPD officer
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Dozens of cars and motorcycles lined up in Fairport on Sunday, ready to ride for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, one month after his death. Deb Rifkin was one them. She felt it was important to show support for the Mazurkiewicz family and all police...
13 WHAM
Man headed to prison for firing illegal gun into large crowd in Rochester in 2020
Rochester, N.Y. — A man will spend the next 16 years to life in prison for firing an illegal gun into a crowd on the Fourth of July two years ago. New York State Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano sentenced Shallah Sherman, 26, on Monday. He had been convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Prosecutors say he fired an illegal gun into a crowd of over 100 people.
ESL Credit Union robbed, Rochester man arrested
At around 1:15 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a call for a robbery that had just occurred.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Comments / 0