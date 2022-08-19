ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local restaurant defies the odds amid the pandemic and inflation

By Curtis Booker
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With inflation prices continuing to affect just about every industry, on top of a pandemic and employee shortage, how are businesses able to thrive?

Well, Vessel Kitchen’s co-founder Nick Gradinger says they’ve been able to do it and they’re even opening more locations as they celebrate their 6th anniversary.

Utah-born, Vessel Kitchen, has announced its 6th restaurant location in tandem with its 6th anniversary next week!

Over the past six years, the two young local founders and the Executive Chef have defied all odds and pushed forward to pursue their dream.

The new location is set to open this fall in Station Park in Farmington!

Find them online at Vesselkitchen.com .

