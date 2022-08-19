Read full article on original website
Deane Vinson
3d ago
My Husky acts the same way when he gets a bath. We were at a doggie wash, 4 stations… a terrier, lab, and retriever in 3 of the stations, my boy in #4. He cried, howled, shook the entire time. The others well behaved and quiet. My boy is such a drama king 🐕💙
Marty Angell
2d ago
Lol!!!!!!! my Husky Buddy wants no part of getting wet. BUT he LOVES THE SNOW n Getting Wet!!!!! That's SO Different!!!!!!!we have tunnels of snow in his back yard. we crawl in them together n its funny to see!!!!
Margo Johnson
4d ago
even with the running commentary, Moon is a very well mannered doggo. but can't take him to a movie:)
