Read full article on original website
Related
Mayor Michaels Announces Eco-Friendly Bird Scooters Available To Fulton Residents Aug. 26
FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up with Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, to bring shared e-scooters to the city starting August 26. Matt Fragale, owner of Port City Scooters, LLC and a Bird contractor, negotiated the agreement. Fragale set...
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Bowling Event For Oswego Children
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Tuesday, August 23, the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes Bowling Alley to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately eighty kids for a free bowling event that filled...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Free bowling event for Oswego children on Sept. 5
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Tuesday announced the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately 80 kids for a free bowling event that filled quickly. This year, the event will expand to accommodate 100 attendees for one hour of free bowling, $5 food coupon, and a free bike raffle.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 14 – August 20
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. Full story here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Port of Oswego to host tall ship Sunday
OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM). It was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We...
44 new businesses in Central NY include a sushi restaurant and a transcription service
Last week, 44 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County, eight were in Cayuga County and three were in Madison County. A new sushi restaurant and a transcription service were among the new businesses filed.
localsyr.com
Lisa and Anthony Waldron back in court, Oswego County DSS creates new management positions
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oswego County mother and stepfather facing second-degree murder charges for the death of their son with special needs appeared in county court Monday afternoon. 17-year-old Jordan Brooks with cerebral palsy was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home in...
localsyr.com
DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Frank Castiglia Jr: Not In Fulton
Everyone was very enthused about the redevelopment of Bldg. 30 of the Nestle site. I for one thought it was going to be a senior housing development, as did many others I believe. For that reason, many people liked the plan being put forth by the DRI dream team. It appears that won’t be the case. There will be at least 8 affordable rental units in the building (Not necessarily senior housing)
Oswego Common Council Passes Measures To Begin Removing Lead Piping Throughout City
OSWEGO – The passage of three resolutions aimed at removing lead piping leading into residential homes throughout the City of Oswego, was a main component passed during last night’s Common Council meeting, Monday August 22. During last week’s August 15 Committee meeting, City Engineer Jeff Hinderliter discussed the...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Port City’s 2023 operating budget approved by council with no tax increases
OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council approved the Port City’s 2023 operating budget with three amendments at its Monday meeting. Now that the budget has passed, this is the sixth year in a row that there hasn’t been a tax increase for city residents.
localsyr.com
See never-before-seen Syracuse apartments at the September Downtown Living Tour
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost 5,000 people call Downtown Syracuse home — more than double what it was in 2007. If want to learn more about downtown living, check out the Downtown Living Tour on Saturday, September 24!. The event will feature nine stops — four entertainment spots...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cazenovia couple to wed
The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
NY State Fair 2022 opening day: How hot will it be?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The first day of the 2022 New York State Fair will be hotter than normal for late August in Central New York. The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be 82 degrees, but high humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees warmer, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly sunny skies and the reflection of heat off the pavement will make the fairgrounds feel even hotter.
wwnytv.com
New milk plant could help Lewis County dairy farmers?
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - For dairy farmers in Lewis County, a partnership with Kraft has been a staple of their business model and economic success. A combination of factors over the last several years has caused a concern about the future of the partnership for farmers in Lewis County.
Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice
Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Rising from the ashes: Sobotka ready for title defense at 50th Super DIRT Week after winter shop fire
OSWEGO — DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series points runner-up. Second-most feature wins of any driver in the division. Third-place in the Mr. Sportsman Modified Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship. And ultimately, NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week champion. Zach Sobotka had the biggest year of his career in 2021.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Tenney defeats Fratto in NY24 Republican primary; Conole and Williams take NY22 primaries
OSWEGO — Claudia Tenney has been designated the Republican nominee for New York’s 24th Congressional District after defeating Mario Fratto during Tuesday’s primary election. Tenney won 17,277 of the votes (53.43%) compared to Fratto’s 12,988 votes (40.17%).
Heavy rains flood basements, cause problems on roads in Onondaga County
Liverpool, N.Y. — Heavy rains Monday have led to flooded basements and hazardous conditions on roads in Onondaga County, authorities said. The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory until 10:30 p.m. for Onondaga County and warned of minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. At 4:16...
iheartoswego.com
Dr. Allen Rosenberg – August 12, 2022
After a life well lived, Dr Allen Rosenberg, podiatrist, passed away peacefully August 12th 2022 in Oswego New York at 94. Dr Rosenberg was born April 3rd 1928 in Brooklyn, New York. Dr Rosenberg graduated from Thomas Jefferson high School in Brooklyn in 1946. While in high school he excelled...
Comments / 0