Local historian pens another book about Civil War veterans of Oswego County

oswegocountynewsnow.com
Hunter Arms Homecoming celebrates prized Fulton-made guns
FULTON — The goal was fun and camaraderie, and the annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend in Fulton proved to be right on target. The 11th edition of the weekend, celebrating the L.C. Smith guns made for some 60 years at the Hunter Arms factory in Fulton, was held Friday and Saturday.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Local author coming to Fulton Library for ‘S’mores and Stories’
FULTON — Local author Jim Farfaglia will be at the Fulton Public Library at 11 a.m. Saturday for “S’mores and Stories with Jim Farfaglia,” a camp-like event celebrating Camp Hollis and Farfaglia’s recent book, “Oswego’s Camp Hollis: Haven by the Lake.”. The event’s...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Free bowling event for Oswego children on Sept. 5
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Tuesday announced the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately 80 kids for a free bowling event that filled quickly. This year, the event will expand to accommodate 100 attendees for one hour of free bowling, $5 food coupon, and a free bike raffle.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Port of Oswego to host tall ship Sunday
OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM). It was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 14 – August 20
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. Full story here.
localsyr.com
Lisa and Anthony Waldron back in court, Oswego County DSS creates new management positions
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oswego County mother and stepfather facing second-degree murder charges for the death of their son with special needs appeared in county court Monday afternoon. 17-year-old Jordan Brooks with cerebral palsy was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home in...
Cazenovia couple to wed
The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
cnycentral.com
"I had a hard time feeling like it was enough," says former Vera House employee on apology
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 people have now signed on to a public letter demanding accountability and change at Vera House for the nonprofit's decision to hire a registered sex offender. It says Vera House failed miserably to protect survivors when they hired Marcus Jackson, a level 2 sex offender, to work as a victim advocate.
Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice
Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
localsyr.com
DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
Meno Male! Bella Regina & Their Famous Riggies Are Finally Back!
One of Utica's best-known restaurants for authentic chicken riggies is back open, after a brief closure and move to North Utica. In a recent Facebook post, Bella Regina's announced they would be open for business at their new location at 15 Auert Ave, beginning Tuesday, August 23rd. Bella Regina closed...
localsyr.com
See never-before-seen Syracuse apartments at the September Downtown Living Tour
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost 5,000 people call Downtown Syracuse home — more than double what it was in 2007. If want to learn more about downtown living, check out the Downtown Living Tour on Saturday, September 24!. The event will feature nine stops — four entertainment spots...
Mayor Michaels Announces Eco-Friendly Bird Scooters Available To Fulton Residents Aug. 26
FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up with Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, to bring shared e-scooters to the city starting August 26. Matt Fragale, owner of Port City Scooters, LLC and a Bird contractor, negotiated the agreement. Fragale set...
newyorkupstate.com
‘The Sopranos’ actor stars in new horror movie ‘Brainhunter,’ shot in Central New York
Pulaski, N.Y. — There was a lot of love in the room when the lights went up Friday night at the historic Kallet Theater in Pulaski. A small crowd loudly cheered after watching a rough cut screening of “Brainhunter New Breed 1987,” a new horror movie shot in Central New York with a cast that features “The Sopranos” actor John Fiore. The ‘80s slasher-style film follows a creature from another world who hunts for human brains in the fictional Cemetery Town; FBI agent Maxine Richards (Maritza Brikisak) teams up with a retired detective from Wisconsin (Fiore) to investigate as the town caretaker hides the bodies.
44 new businesses in Central NY include a sushi restaurant and a transcription service
Last week, 44 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County, eight were in Cayuga County and three were in Madison County. A new sushi restaurant and a transcription service were among the new businesses filed.
Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tour Schedule Extended
OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum announced its lighthouse tour schedule has been extended to run through September. The schedule originally planned to end early this summer due to break wall maintenance. That project has been postponed until the spring of 2023, enabling lighthouse tours to continue.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Tenney defeats Fratto in NY24 Republican primary; Conole and Williams take NY22 primaries
OSWEGO — Claudia Tenney has been designated the Republican nominee for New York’s 24th Congressional District after defeating Mario Fratto during Tuesday’s primary election. Tenney won 17,277 of the votes (53.43%) compared to Fratto’s 12,988 votes (40.17%).
iheartoswego.com
Dr. Allen Rosenberg – August 12, 2022
After a life well lived, Dr Allen Rosenberg, podiatrist, passed away peacefully August 12th 2022 in Oswego New York at 94. Dr Rosenberg was born April 3rd 1928 in Brooklyn, New York. Dr Rosenberg graduated from Thomas Jefferson high School in Brooklyn in 1946. While in high school he excelled...
How a Syracuse institution diversified its management – and what that can teach us
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The YMCA of Central New York has pulled off a feat that businesses and nonprofits around the country are struggling to do: Create a diverse leadership team that looks like the people they serve. In the past few years, the Y has zeroed in on bringing people...
Election 2022: Polls are open, turnout key in Central New York race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today across New York in the state’s first August primary election for Congress and state Senate, where voter turnout is expected to be low. Election Day comes after a record number of people voted early in Onondaga...
