Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk941.com
Three Jackson County AEMTs Achieve Paramedic Status
Three members of Jackson County’s EMS have achieved Paramedic status. PIO Derek Woolbright said Advanced EMTs Eli Covington, Dillon Dillahunty and Chris Hayse recently completed a 12-month Paramedic program through Vol State. “It’s a great asset for not only our ambulance services but for our county in general,” Woolbright...
newstalk941.com
Algood’s Keith Morrison Named District Four Director For State Municipal League
Algood City Manager Keith Morrison has been named the District 4 Director for the Tennessee Municipal League. Morrison will represent this region–one of eight directors statewide. The organization was founded by cities and towns to provide mutual assistance and improvements. Morrison said the league is made up of city...
newstalk941.com
White Co Schools Back To Pre-Pandemic Enrollment Numbers
White County Schools enrollment has climbed back to pre-COVID levels. Director of Schools Kurt Dronebarger said the system has surpassed the 3,900 threshold. The system lost a couple 100 students over the past two years. “We’re comfortable,” Dronebarger said. “I think some schools have got some larger classes than maybe...
newstalk941.com
Pickett Ag Instructor Earns CASE Certification
A Pickett County High School teacher has earned her Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education certification (CASE). Agriculture Instructor Tracy Smith said the certification helps her teach students using a more inquiry and lab-based curriculum. She said it helps to create a bridge between hands-on work and the science behind it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Planning Commission Approves E. Spring Street Plat Amidst Traffic Concerns
Cookeville Planning Commission gave conditional approval for the preliminary plat for 128 lots off of East Spring Street. The developer has indicated he will perform a traffic study for the 9-acre plat near East Hudgens Street. Chair Jim Woodford said that the development brings traffic concerns. “On the construction of...
Gov. Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards
Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Agricultural Enterprise Fund is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a...
wmot.org
Tennessee drug abuse group leader sentenced for embezzlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former director of a Tennessee drug abuse prevention group has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for using the nonprofit’s money to buy an automobile, renovate his home and pay personal bills. According to the U.S. attorney's office in Nashville, Patrick Martin...
newstalk941.com
Fentress Fair Seeing Good Weather And Good Turnout
Excitement across the Fentress community as the County Fair continues into the week. Director Cindy Smith said good weather and good attitudes have made the first few days a success. She said of all of the events and exhibits, the best part has been seeing the community coming together. “You...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk941.com
Today In The Upper Cumberland: Helping New Moms
Learn about Cookeville Mother’s Circle and their mission to help out new moms. Infant mortality rates across the state of Tennessee have remained fairly steady over the last 10 years. There is good news in the numbers. Poverty has decreased in Tennessee among young mothers. Teen births have decreased better than 30% over the last 6 years. But drinking and drug deaths are on the rise. We explore the opportunities that are available for mothers, and their babies across the Upper Cumberland with Connor Giddens and Erin Murray – they created a group to help new mothers. It’s called Mother’s Circle.
Sumner Resource Authority fire causing delay in trash pickup
The City of Gallatin will be experiencing a trash pickup this week due to a fire at the Sumner Resource Authority.
wvlt.tv
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. A spokesperson said employees inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
carthagecourier.com
Suspect caught in Dixon Springs
A man faces a host of charges after eluding law enforcement authorities in Trousdale County only to be taken into custody by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the Dixon Springs community. Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly attempted to fight-off deputies as he was being arrested. The investigation began when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
smithcountyinsider.com
Over 50 Smith County children need a home
The Department of Children’s Services is working to increase the number of Smith County foster families and desperately needs your help. There are approximately 57 children from Smith County currently in the foster care system. Sadly, when a child from Smith County enters foster care, they likely will be placed outside of their home community and away from everything they are familiar with due to the lack of families willing to open their hearts and homes to them. There are only 6 Smith County foster homes available to children at the present time. We need your help to increase that number to at least 25 families and are asking you to share this message with your friends and family.
WSMV
State troopers called in to escort WSMV4 Investigative team out of lawmaker’s office
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Seeking to clarify a statement made by state Rep. David Byrd, the News4I-Team was escorted out of his office by state troopers at his direction and by Speaker of the House Glenn Casada. A state trooper told the I-Team that we were disrupting business in the...
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 24 near the Smyrna area early Tuesday morning.
Metro launches next phase of East Bank vision
Metro Nashville has released its Imagine East Bank Draft Vision after 18 months of community input. They're launching the next phase asking for even more feedback.
newstalk941.com
Cumberland Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Crossville Man
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for a Crossville man missing since August 3rd. Cody Dearing was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on August 15th. According to a report from the office, Dearing told family members he was meeting up with someone but did not say who. Dearing...
newstalk941.com
Sparta PD To Start Training With New Tasers
The Sparta Police Department will introduce tasers as one of its tools to ensure officer and resident safety. Police Chief Doug Goff said 15 refurbished ones will be delivered to the department this week for training to begin. “We assess our needs at the police department almost constantly everyday,” Goff...
newstalk941.com
UCEMC Hosting Yearly District Elections This Week
UCEMC members will have a chance to elect three district directors this weekend. CEO and General Manager Jennifer Brogdon said three seats are voted annually on a rotational basis. The winners of each race will serve on a nine-person board. “This is one of the things that makes an electric...
newstalk941.com
Fentress Working To Upgrade Emergency Communications System
Fentress County Commission approved an interlocal agreement for a radio tower and other equipment with the City of Byrdstown. Fentress County Executive Jimmy Johnson said the county’s emergency communication system had not had work done on it in many years, and has had some difficulties with the county’s topography.
Comments / 0