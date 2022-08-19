ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, TN

newstalk941.com

Three Jackson County AEMTs Achieve Paramedic Status

Three members of Jackson County’s EMS have achieved Paramedic status. PIO Derek Woolbright said Advanced EMTs Eli Covington, Dillon Dillahunty and Chris Hayse recently completed a 12-month Paramedic program through Vol State. “It’s a great asset for not only our ambulance services but for our county in general,” Woolbright...
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Algood’s Keith Morrison Named District Four Director For State Municipal League

Algood City Manager Keith Morrison has been named the District 4 Director for the Tennessee Municipal League. Morrison will represent this region–one of eight directors statewide. The organization was founded by cities and towns to provide mutual assistance and improvements. Morrison said the league is made up of city...
ALGOOD, TN
newstalk941.com

White Co Schools Back To Pre-Pandemic Enrollment Numbers

White County Schools enrollment has climbed back to pre-COVID levels. Director of Schools Kurt Dronebarger said the system has surpassed the 3,900 threshold. The system lost a couple 100 students over the past two years. “We’re comfortable,” Dronebarger said. “I think some schools have got some larger classes than maybe...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Pickett Ag Instructor Earns CASE Certification

A Pickett County High School teacher has earned her Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education certification (CASE). Agriculture Instructor Tracy Smith said the certification helps her teach students using a more inquiry and lab-based curriculum. She said it helps to create a bridge between hands-on work and the science behind it.
PICKETT COUNTY, TN
Chattanooga Daily News

Gov. Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Agricultural Enterprise Fund is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a...
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

Tennessee drug abuse group leader sentenced for embezzlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former director of a Tennessee drug abuse prevention group has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for using the nonprofit’s money to buy an automobile, renovate his home and pay personal bills. According to the U.S. attorney's office in Nashville, Patrick Martin...
NASHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Fentress Fair Seeing Good Weather And Good Turnout

Excitement across the Fentress community as the County Fair continues into the week. Director Cindy Smith said good weather and good attitudes have made the first few days a success. She said of all of the events and exhibits, the best part has been seeing the community coming together. “You...
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Today In The Upper Cumberland: Helping New Moms

Learn about Cookeville Mother’s Circle and their mission to help out new moms. Infant mortality rates across the state of Tennessee have remained fairly steady over the last 10 years. There is good news in the numbers. Poverty has decreased in Tennessee among young mothers. Teen births have decreased better than 30% over the last 6 years. But drinking and drug deaths are on the rise. We explore the opportunities that are available for mothers, and their babies across the Upper Cumberland with Connor Giddens and Erin Murray – they created a group to help new mothers. It’s called Mother’s Circle.
COOKEVILLE, TN
carthagecourier.com

Suspect caught in Dixon Springs

A man faces a host of charges after eluding law enforcement authorities in Trousdale County only to be taken into custody by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the Dixon Springs community. Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly attempted to fight-off deputies as he was being arrested. The investigation began when...
DIXON SPRINGS, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Over 50 Smith County children need a home

The Department of Children’s Services is working to increase the number of Smith County foster families and desperately needs your help. There are approximately 57 children from Smith County currently in the foster care system. Sadly, when a child from Smith County enters foster care, they likely will be placed outside of their home community and away from everything they are familiar with due to the lack of families willing to open their hearts and homes to them. There are only 6 Smith County foster homes available to children at the present time. We need your help to increase that number to at least 25 families and are asking you to share this message with your friends and family.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Cumberland Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Crossville Man

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for a Crossville man missing since August 3rd. Cody Dearing was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on August 15th. According to a report from the office, Dearing told family members he was meeting up with someone but did not say who. Dearing...
CROSSVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Sparta PD To Start Training With New Tasers

The Sparta Police Department will introduce tasers as one of its tools to ensure officer and resident safety. Police Chief Doug Goff said 15 refurbished ones will be delivered to the department this week for training to begin. “We assess our needs at the police department almost constantly everyday,” Goff...
SPARTA, TN
newstalk941.com

UCEMC Hosting Yearly District Elections This Week

UCEMC members will have a chance to elect three district directors this weekend. CEO and General Manager Jennifer Brogdon said three seats are voted annually on a rotational basis. The winners of each race will serve on a nine-person board. “This is one of the things that makes an electric...
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Fentress Working To Upgrade Emergency Communications System

Fentress County Commission approved an interlocal agreement for a radio tower and other equipment with the City of Byrdstown. Fentress County Executive Jimmy Johnson said the county’s emergency communication system had not had work done on it in many years, and has had some difficulties with the county’s topography.
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN

