Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk941.com
Three Jackson County AEMTs Achieve Paramedic Status
Three members of Jackson County’s EMS have achieved Paramedic status. PIO Derek Woolbright said Advanced EMTs Eli Covington, Dillon Dillahunty and Chris Hayse recently completed a 12-month Paramedic program through Vol State. “It’s a great asset for not only our ambulance services but for our county in general,” Woolbright...
newstalk941.com
White Co Schools Back To Pre-Pandemic Enrollment Numbers
White County Schools enrollment has climbed back to pre-COVID levels. Director of Schools Kurt Dronebarger said the system has surpassed the 3,900 threshold. The system lost a couple 100 students over the past two years. “We’re comfortable,” Dronebarger said. “I think some schools have got some larger classes than maybe...
newstalk941.com
Van Buren PreK-8th Graders To Receive Free Preventative Dental Care Through State Program
Van Buren County PreK through 8th-grade students will have the opportunity for free dental care. Through the State’s Department of Health, the School-Based Dental Prevention Program will be providing sealants, fluoride varnish, dental screenings, and education. Coordinated School Health Director Kelly Lewis said this opportunity comes every three or four years.
newstalk941.com
Coalition Formed To Raise Awareness About Trauma-Informed Care
A new coalition has formed to raise awareness for trauma-informed child care in Putnam County. Tennessee Tech Assistant Professor Dr. Elizabeth Ramsey and a group of community leaders formed the Putnam County Resilience Coalition. Ramsey said the goal is to bring the community together to better understand how to support trauma patients.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk941.com
Former Jackson Co Drug Coalition Director Sentenced 15 Months
The former Jackson County Drug Prevention Coalition Executive Director sentenced to 15 months in prison for embezzlement. 51-year-old Patrick Martin allegedly embezzled $211,000 from the coalition while serving as director. Beginning in 2014, Martin used federal grant funding meant for drug free programs to instead purchase an automobile, pay personal bills, home renovations and other items.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Planning Commission Approves E. Spring Street Plat Amidst Traffic Concerns
Cookeville Planning Commission gave conditional approval for the preliminary plat for 128 lots off of East Spring Street. The developer has indicated he will perform a traffic study for the 9-acre plat near East Hudgens Street. Chair Jim Woodford said that the development brings traffic concerns. “On the construction of...
newstalk941.com
Dunaway: Illegal Activity Present After Livingston PD Did Not Investigate Domestic Abuse Allegation
District Attorney Bryant Dunaway said he believes there was illegal activity after Livingston Police did not investigate a domestic assault allegation involving former Alderman Chris Speck. Dunaway sent a report from a TBI investigation to the Board of Aldermen in a letter on Monday. However, Dunaway said that because the...
newstalk941.com
Cumberland Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Crossville Man
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for a Crossville man missing since August 3rd. Cody Dearing was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on August 15th. According to a report from the office, Dearing told family members he was meeting up with someone but did not say who. Dearing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk941.com
Today In The Upper Cumberland: Helping New Moms
Learn about Cookeville Mother’s Circle and their mission to help out new moms. Infant mortality rates across the state of Tennessee have remained fairly steady over the last 10 years. There is good news in the numbers. Poverty has decreased in Tennessee among young mothers. Teen births have decreased better than 30% over the last 6 years. But drinking and drug deaths are on the rise. We explore the opportunities that are available for mothers, and their babies across the Upper Cumberland with Connor Giddens and Erin Murray – they created a group to help new mothers. It’s called Mother’s Circle.
newstalk941.com
Pickett Ag Instructor Earns CASE Certification
A Pickett County High School teacher has earned her Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education certification (CASE). Agriculture Instructor Tracy Smith said the certification helps her teach students using a more inquiry and lab-based curriculum. She said it helps to create a bridge between hands-on work and the science behind it.
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Bob Bell: Tennessee Tech University Exchange Programs
Learn about Tennessee Tech’s various exchange programs with Dr. Mark Stephens. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell talks with Senior Associate Provost for Academic Affairs, and Dean of the College of Graduate Studies at Tennessee Tech University, Dr. Mark Stephens. They discuss his background and how he got to TTU, why international students are important to TTU, as well as discussing some of TTU’s exchange alliances such as the Magellan Exchange.
newstalk941.com
Algood’s Keith Morrison Named District Four Director For State Municipal League
Algood City Manager Keith Morrison has been named the District 4 Director for the Tennessee Municipal League. Morrison will represent this region–one of eight directors statewide. The organization was founded by cities and towns to provide mutual assistance and improvements. Morrison said the league is made up of city...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk941.com
Sparta PD To Start Training With New Tasers
The Sparta Police Department will introduce tasers as one of its tools to ensure officer and resident safety. Police Chief Doug Goff said 15 refurbished ones will be delivered to the department this week for training to begin. “We assess our needs at the police department almost constantly everyday,” Goff...
newstalk941.com
Fentress Fair Seeing Good Weather And Good Turnout
Excitement across the Fentress community as the County Fair continues into the week. Director Cindy Smith said good weather and good attitudes have made the first few days a success. She said of all of the events and exhibits, the best part has been seeing the community coming together. “You...
newstalk941.com
Local Electric Company Launches Accredited Apprenticeship Program
A local electric company has begun an accredited apprenticeship program to help provide work experience for those in trade professions. Steve Van De Voorde is the owner of Van De Voorde Services. He said it has been in the works for at least five years, and is a project near to his heart.
newstalk941.com
Rep. Williams Working With Farris On Ideas For School Safety Legislation
State Representative Ryan Williams working with Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris on legislation for safer schools. Williams said they are in the early stages of exploring ways for state funding to fortify schools. “We even looked into some ideas about a system by which you can have check points for...
newstalk941.com
UCEMC Hosting Yearly District Elections This Week
UCEMC members will have a chance to elect three district directors this weekend. CEO and General Manager Jennifer Brogdon said three seats are voted annually on a rotational basis. The winners of each race will serve on a nine-person board. “This is one of the things that makes an electric...
Comments / 0