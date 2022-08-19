Learn about Cookeville Mother’s Circle and their mission to help out new moms. Infant mortality rates across the state of Tennessee have remained fairly steady over the last 10 years. There is good news in the numbers. Poverty has decreased in Tennessee among young mothers. Teen births have decreased better than 30% over the last 6 years. But drinking and drug deaths are on the rise. We explore the opportunities that are available for mothers, and their babies across the Upper Cumberland with Connor Giddens and Erin Murray – they created a group to help new mothers. It’s called Mother’s Circle.

