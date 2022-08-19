Read full article on original website
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Local man’s story of love, loss and the healing power of a flower garden
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local man who lost his wife of more than 60 years earlier this year has created a beautiful place in her memory. What he’s done is bringing happiness to a lot of others. It may look like nothing more than a simple garden, but...
Local family’s gift opens new possibilities for Cherry Street Mission Ministries guests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who are experiencing homelessness are often outside in all kinds of weather. While many of us think about donating clothes, there’s another way you can help protect people in the elements. An umbrella may not be the first thing that comes to mind when...
German American Festival returns to Toledo this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The German American Festival is returning to the area this weekend. The German American Festival will take place on Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 at Oak Shade Grove located at 3624 Seaman Road. GAF is Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. It offers authentic German music,...
The 15th annual Out of Darkness Walk returns to Downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts its annual Out of the Darkness Walk in Promenade Park. The 15th annual event will take place on October 1 at 11:30 p.m. at Promenade Park located on 400 Water St. Organization member Megan Scott said the community walk...
Cherry Street Mission Ministries & Unison Health team up to fight chronic homelessness
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just over a year ago, Cherry Street Mission Ministries and Unison Health came together to create housing for people facing chronic homelessness. The newest project is called Caleb House and it’s bridging the gap between living in a homeless shelter and living completely independently. Four...
Inflation leaves a local pantry to host a food drive for resources
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cost of living is quite inflated these days and as a result groceries, utilities and gas are costing people more. However, consumers are not the only ones impacted by inflation. In fact, the resources that people rely on in troubling times are struggling a bit too.
UT celebrating 150 years with Founder’s Day events
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The University of Toledo is holding a commemorative Founder’s Day in October to celebrate 150 years. Founder’s Day aims to recognize the historic milestones, achievements and positive impact of the University since its founding in 1872. and will include a barbecue on both UT campuses for faculty, staff and students.
Buttigieg to highlight infrastructure project in Sandusky
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Sandusky on Thursday to highlight a few significant infrastructure upgrades. The Ohio Department of Transportation says these upgrades will help improve the flow of traffic and increase safety for all road users along the US 6 Corridor, which is a key route that people take to get to Cedar Point.
New learning spaces at Ottawa Hills High School
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A brand new school year comes with a new and improved learning facility for students at Ottawa Hills High School. The new facility is something to behold as it resembles what you’d find on a college campus. Dr. Adam Fineske, Superintendent for Ottawa Hills Schools...
Roundabout construction at Angola and King begins August 29
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The intersection at Angola Road and King Road will close Monday August 29 for the construction of a roundabout intersection. The project is expected to last 45 days. For detours, drivers are asked route will be:. Centennial Road from Angola Road to Hill Avenue. Hill Avenue...
TPS: Parent shot gun at Toledo elementary school, fled the scene
Cherry Street Mission Ministries & Unison Health team up to fight chronic homelessness. Jane Klotzner died in March and her husband created a beautiful garden in her memory. A local pantry hosts a food drive to gather resources for families in need. Dry for Bash on the Bay tomorrow and...
August 23rd Weather Forecast
It's another eyeful of science this week, all about how we see the world in living color (and why some of us can't). 🌈👀. Olympian, Toledo native Oshae Jones says arrest unjust, demands charges be dropped. Updated: 6 hours ago. Jones' attorneys say they are giving the city 1...
Police identify body pulled from Maumee River in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have released the identity of the man whose body was found in the Maumee River Monday. He has been identified as Robert Stallter, 88, of Perrysburg. Stallter’s daughter went to the Maple Street boat docks looking for him after a friend discovered his car in...
Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 9-year-old from Lucas County now sits in a Columbus hospital on dialysis. The latest person suffering from that E. coli outbreak that’s stretched into 4 states. It’s expected to be a long road to recovery with the illness already sapping most of his energy...
Sylvania Schools approves controversial bussing plan amid lawsuit
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania School District continues to iron out the details of what transportation for this academic year will be. During a school board meeting on Monday, board members approved the district’s 2022 to 2023 bus stop plan. However, according to a district official, the transportation plan could be subjected to change as the district awaits the outcome of mediation talks. The mediation was prompted by two private school parents who object to the newly approved transportation plan.
Parents concerned about Rossford bussing changes
Owens President Dr. Dione Somverville highlighted that the college offers non-traditional coursework while continuing its existing programs. Talks over lawsuit involving Sylvania Schools transportation plan. Updated: 7 hours ago. At issue is the district's plans to bus kids to one of the high schools then shuttle the students to the...
Sylvania Twp. home burglarized, trailer with ATV stolen
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Township police are investigating a break-in at home and the theft of an expensive Honda side-by-side passenger ATV. The theft happened Friday near Durbin road and was caught on surveillance video. “He pulled off with the whole thing cut the security lock I had on...
Case Files: Mother makes push for answers in the homicide of Timothy Traynum
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was June 23, 2017, Ronnell Ferrell dropped her son, Timothy Traynum, off on Toledo’s east side before heading to work. Later that night, she received a call that would change her life forever. “I go from closing my eyes to seeing him smile to...
Rossford parents are still upset over school bus route change
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc first told you about some Rossford school parents who were upset about a bus route change in the Friendly Village neighborhood a few weeks ago. Now that the school year has started, parents say their fears have been realized. In previous years kids were picked...
Case Files: Grandmother asks community to stop solving murders in the streets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the afternoon of March 10. 2021. Tavion Brown, 15, was near his own home on E. Central Avenue in Toledo near Elm when he was shot. Brown ran for help and someone nearby drove the teen to the hospital. He was rushed into surgery and later died.
