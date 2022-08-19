ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Working Dogs for Conservation seeking foster families for dogs

By Hannah Hislop
 4 days ago
MISSOULA - The dogs of the Missoula-based, Working Dogs for Conservation (WD4C) are more than just cute faces and good noses.

These cute furry friends are in the business of conservation and saving wildlife and they are looking for a foster home.

WD4C is seeking Missoula area residents to foster a dog going through the conservation training.

The idea is that the pups would be at home with you throughout the week and weekend, and would come in for training throughout the week.

The main goal of the program is to offer the hard working dogs a break, with lots of loves and pets from dog people.

The organization provides leashes, harasses, food and vets visits.

"We are just looking for people who love dogs and who you know, might have some experience with them and just wanting to give them a good place where they cam rest their head and kick back when they aren't working," said WD4C K9 care manager Ellie Warga.

If you are interested in fostering a dog you can email foster@wd4c.org .

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

