Gov. Lamont: 15,000 low-income households in Connecticut to receive $250 per child

Some Connecticut families can expect to get an extra $257.87 per child, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.

Lamont announced that more than 15,000 low-income families and households will be receiving a one-time special benefit of $257.87 per child.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services this weekend will deliver a one-time, back-to-school COVID-19 relief special benefit on behalf of 27,000 children.

Known as the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund, this special benefit comes from a $7 million federal grant the Connecticut Department of Social Services received from the Administration for Children and Families, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Eligible households include those with children who received benefits through the Temporary Family Assistance program during May 2022, or who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Progra benefits and had no countable income during that same month.

These PEAF benefits will be automatically sent to eligible households on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Most payments will be delivered to the recipients’ electronic benefit transfer EBT cards.

Those who currently receive SNAP or TFA benefits in the form of direct deposit will have their PEAF benefits transferred to their bank accounts.

The Department of Social Services this week mailed letters to recipients notifying them that they will be receiving this special one-time benefit.