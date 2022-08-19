ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Lamont: 15,000 low-income households in Connecticut to receive $250 per child

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Some Connecticut families can expect to get an extra $257.87 per child, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.

Lamont announced that more than 15,000 low-income families and households will be receiving a one-time special benefit of $257.87 per child.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services this weekend will deliver a one-time, back-to-school COVID-19 relief special benefit on behalf of 27,000 children.

Known as the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund, this special benefit comes from a $7 million federal grant the Connecticut Department of Social Services received from the Administration for Children and Families, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Eligible households include those with children who received benefits through the Temporary Family Assistance program during May 2022, or who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Progra benefits and had no countable income during that same month.

These PEAF benefits will be automatically sent to eligible households on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Most payments will be delivered to the recipients’ electronic benefit transfer EBT cards.

Those who currently receive SNAP or TFA benefits in the form of direct deposit will have their PEAF benefits transferred to their bank accounts.

The Department of Social Services this week mailed letters to recipients notifying them that they will be receiving this special one-time benefit.

Tina Almeida
4d ago

It should be anyone who has children and who decided the income amount like really.... Everyone is having a hard time I'm sure unless your making really good money and nowadays with the way gas, food, heating and everything else is it should go across the board.

Melissa Matthews
3d ago

I agree if u have kids it shouldn't matter if u earned any money in May people are hurting and with school coming soon they have more bills and groceries will go up cause now u have to get snacks and drinks

April M
4d ago

How about giving 250 per senior, their struggling too, dont want to help them

#American#Peaf#Ebt
