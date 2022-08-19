Pet of the week: The inspiring story of Gadget, the rescue dog saved from the streets of Aruba

The story of Gadget starts in Brooklyn, New York, where a couple had recently gone through the sad loss of their first furry friend Tembo. And to fill the void in their hearts, they decided to bring a new pet into their lives, with the help of Cunucu Dog Rescue, an organization that connects Aruban dogs with their new forever homes.

Aruba currently has an estimated 25.000 stray dogs, living in difficult situations. And while some dogs have good luck and find a home, others are euthanized due to the lack of sterilization.

The Dogist

Gadget was able to find loving owners, and now has a happy life in New York City. “She’s very curious, always solving mini crimes just like Inspector Gadget. She’s a street dog – she was found about a year old with a ton of mange, so had virtually no hair,” their owners explained to The Dogist .

They also revealed that they immediately knew they wanted to help Gadget. “My partner and I went down to Aruba after we lost our first Cunucu, Tembo, and we worked with the Crijojo Trappers. The trappers had just found her, so we went to their house and were immediately like, ‘this is our dog.’”

THE DOGIST

The Dogist is known for sharing adorable photos of pets, describing their life story and helping with donations for animals in need.

“The Cunucu Dog Rescue is one of our three recipients of The Dogist Fund this year, and we’re hoping to raise $20,000 this month to support the amazing, life saving rescue work that they do,” they wrote on Instagram, explaining that their “team is planning an international trip to Aruba at the end of the month, and all donations will go towards providing supplies and resources.”