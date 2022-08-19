ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We have the experience.' Gov. Hochul provides up on NY's prep for hurricane season

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul held provided an update Friday on the steps the state is making to prepare for hurricane season and any natural disasters.

There have been more storm-related drills than ever before this year, according to Hochul - to ensure everyone is on the same page about extreme weather response plans.

“A decade ago, it was new to New York dealing with hurricanes,” said Hochul. “Last year, we had more hurricanes than the entire state of Florida right here in New York. We have no excuses, but we have the experience."

The governor says the aftermath of recent storms is a big reason that billions of dollars have been put toward investments in strengthening communities to be prepared.

The Citizen Preparedness Corps program is starting again after being paused due to COVID-19, and 350,000 New Yorkers have already undergone the program’s training.

Click here for more information on the Citizen Preparedness Corps program.

News 12

News 12

