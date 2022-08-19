LIU hosts community swim program in Downtown Brooklyn

People have been cooling off at Long Island University’s Brooklyn Campus pool, thanks to a special community program.

The program started about a month ago, created by Inclusive Community Wellness. The program aims to teach kids age 4-12 how to swim.

Inclusive Community Wellness partnered with Long Island University to access its facilities for this program.

So far, the program has served about 150 people with already 700 lessons offered.

“It means so much,” said Tamika Charles, a parent of a swim student. “I feel like swimming is such a life skill to have. It’s not just learning to swim… it’s not just being in a sport…it’s a life skill.”

The program celebrated its last swim of the season tonight, but organizers say they are looking for more opportunities to reach more people in other neighborhoods.