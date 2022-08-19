ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

LIU hosts community swim program in Downtown Brooklyn

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4pD0_0hNyk10F00

People have been cooling off at Long Island University’s Brooklyn Campus pool, thanks to a special community program.

The program started about a month ago, created by Inclusive Community Wellness. The program aims to teach kids age 4-12 how to swim.

Inclusive Community Wellness partnered with Long Island University to access its facilities for this program.

So far, the program has served about 150 people with already 700 lessons offered.

“It means so much,” said Tamika Charles, a parent of a swim student. “I feel like swimming is such a life skill to have. It’s not just learning to swim… it’s not just being in a sport…it’s a life skill.”

The program celebrated its last swim of the season tonight, but organizers say they are looking for more opportunities to reach more people in other neighborhoods.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
PIX11

Teen missing from the Bronx for more than a week

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Shaquira Thomas said she sent her teen daughter, Nala, to live with her father in Texas, hoping the move would lead the 15 year old to a better group of friends. “She’s a very smart little girl,” Thomas told PIX11 News Tuesday, “but she’s not a street-smart girl.” Nala Diop Thomas […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Brooklyn#Liu#Long Island University#Brooklyn Campus
Secret NYC

The Annual West Indian Day Parade Is Returning To NYC Labor Day Weekend

The National West Indian Day Parade is an essential cultural NYC event that began in Harlem back in the 1930s. Around 3 million people celebrate this event in NYC each year, making it one of the biggest festivals in the world. The West Indies includes an extraordinary range of people and places. It’s the name for a region of the Caribbean Sea that includes countries comprising the Greater Antilles, the Lesser Antilles, and the Lucayan Archipelago. This year’s parade is scheduled to march down Eastern Parkway Avenue on Monday, September 5. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Free backpacks and school supplies handed out at Bronx event

NEW YORK -- Some New York City kids are ready to head back to school thanks to a giveaway in the Bronx.The 41st Precinct Community Council handed out backpacks all day Saturday outside the Police Athletic League in the Woodstock section.Kids also got to grab all kinds of supplies to get them ready for the first day of school, including pencils, glue sticks and folders."This community was really affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's really nice to finally be able to get out and just see everyone happy, see these kids happy, getting them ready for school," said V. Taveras, with Bronx Community Board 2."Every year, it gets a little bit bigger. Now, we closed down the street. We have performers and so forth. It's a lot of fun," said Eileen Manitsas, CFO of Baldor Specialty Foods.Organizers say residents started lining up as early as 6 a.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

These 11 Places Are Where To Find The Best Breakfast In NYC

When you’re looking for the most important meal of the day, NYC has got you. Whether you’re searching for a perfectly cooked pastry,  Eggs Benedict and mimosas, or a world-class bagel, you’re sure to find the perfect spot. No matter what kind of breakfast occasion you’re after, we’ve got a place for you! Here is a closer look at the best places to get breakfast in NYC. Liberty Bagels is a no-frill counter service bagel shop near Madison Square Garden. They make old-fashioned, hand-rolled bagels from scratch and offer a variety of spreads and toppings that include Oreo-flavored cream cheese...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
queenoftheclick.com

Methodist Needs Volunteers – Will Train

Brooklyn Methodist is seeking volunteers to advocate for survivors of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. The training program is on two consecutive weekends (Saturday & Sunday) 8 hours each day and also two weeknights – 4 hours each. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No Comments »
BROOKLYN, NY
boropark24.com

Thousands of Boro Parkers Gather at ‘Save Maimonides’ Event

Thousands of residents from the Boro Park community packed the Ateres Chaya halls, spilling out into the hallways, for a historic event in the history of the community. The “Save Maimonides” group—a collection of activists from across the Boro Park community— has initiated an effort to bring change at Maimonides Hospital, an institution in the community for more than a century.
BROOKLYN, NY
athleticbusiness.com

One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon

One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

102K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy