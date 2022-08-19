Over 1,000 customers affected by power outages in Bell County

Over 1,000 customers were affected by power outages in Bell County Friday afternoon, according to Oncor's outage map.

The online outage map is updated every 10 minutes. Restoration times for the affected areas ranged from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"A good way to ensure that your outage is reported and to stay informed is to enroll in the My Oncor Alerts program," said the company website. "You can also call us at 888.313.4747."

One area of Killeen had 858 affected customers alone as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, restoration time for the neighborhood is currently unknown.