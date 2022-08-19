ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Montanan

Montana Dems: New laws working together to prevent youth vote

By Darrell Ehrlick
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y5igZ_0hNyjuzO00

Montana Democrat Party data analyst testifies at a court hearing on the constitutionality of laws passed by the 2021 Legislature (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan).

Data analyst Jacob Hopkins of the Montana Democrat Party has crunched the numbers, and he told a Yellowstone County District Court on Friday that a trio of new laws will likely work in concert to effectively stifle the younger voters across the state.

He provided the testimony in a trial that challenges the constitutionality of three bills passed by the 2021 Legislature which deal with Election Day voting registration, paid ballot collection and acceptable forms of identification.

Hopkins’ theory is that a higher-than-average percentage of young voters, usually classified as less than the age of 35, use Election Day registration and voting. Further, that changes to the identification requirements makes the process even more difficult for young voters, and that money spent for “get-out-the-vote” efforts and ensuring that people make it to the polls has been stifled by House Bill 530, which has prohibited paid ballot collectors.

Hopkins’ testimony was part of the fifth day of the trial in front of Judge Michael G. Moses, and it will continue through next week. At issue are the fate of the three bills and whether they interfere with Montanans’ voting rights which are protected by both the state and federal constitution.

“(Election Day Registration) has been the failsafe for voters,” Hopkins testified in court. “Those voters tend to be younger.”

Hopkins said that the information about which groups rely most heavily on Election Day, or same day, registration is publicly available and an analysis of which people use it is easy to find.

“We see who has been registered then and we look at the individual level,” Hopkins said. “They are usually college campus precincts and there are big numbers in precincts around them. There are a lot of numbers from those precincts and there’s heavy registration.”

Identity concerns

Hopkins wasn’t the only person to testify on Friday. Shawn Reagor of the Montana Human Rights Network, spoke about the challenges Senate Bill 169 imposes upon the transgender community. He said that because a driver’s license or other documents may not reflect the voter’s identity, they may be turned away or denied a ballot.

Senate Bill 169 changes the identification requirements for Montana voters, including requiring a picture and name identification that matches, and that may not always be possible Reagor said. Also, SB169 makes college and university-issued identification secondary instead of primary.

Reagor also said that using student identification can be easier because changing a driver’s license or social security card can take weeks and require multiple steps. Moreover, many colleges and universities will issue a new identification card for a nominal charge, if any.

Students may also have a significantly harder time registering to vote, Reagor said, because the other forms of identification can be equally onerous. For example, if a college student doesn’t have a driver’s license, they may also lack a local bank account, and if they live in a dormitory, they would lack leases or utility bills, other forms of identification acceptable.

Staying on the right side of the law

Hopkins also testified in court that the Montana Democrat Party, which also performs ballot collection and ride-sharing to the polls, has stopped some of those activities because of the new laws. Earlier this week, Western Native Voice, another one of the plaintiffs in the suit, as well as the Blackfeet Nation, told the court they’ve all curtailed voter registration activities because they did not want to run afoul of the new law.

“We want to stay on the correct side of the law and not open ourselves to liability,” Hopkins said.

However, attorneys for Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, who is defending the lawsuit, pushed back on all those witnesses, pointing out that because of the lawsuits that no one knew what the finals rules adopted by the state would become. Attorneys have argued the lawsuits may be premature because the state has yet to adopt rules that definitively state whether organizations like Western Native Voice or the Democrat Party would be prohibited from paid ballot collecting.

Laws on trial

The fate of three laws will be decided in this two-week trial that began on Aug. 15 in Yellowstone County District Judge Michael G. Moses. The three laws are:

Senate Bill 169: This bill changes the acceptable forms of identification used for voting. It now requires an additional form of identification to be used in addition to student identification from in-state colleges and universities.

House Bill 176: This bill eliminates Election Day voter registration in Montana. Montana has had same-day, or Election Day Registration, since 2005, but the original provision was not included in the Montana Constitution. In 2014, voters rejected an effort to dismantle same-day registration. The 2021 Legislature moved the last-chance for election registration to noon the day before election.

House Bill 530: This measure is very similar to a law ruled unconstitutional in 2020. It concerns anyone collecting a ballot. Instead of banning the practice of “ballot collection” altogether, it prohibits ballot collectors from being paid.

The post Montana Dems: New laws working together to prevent youth vote appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Montanan

State rep testifies GOP leadership wanted laws to make it harder for youth to vote in Montana

It is the best of times and the worst of times in Montana. However, which one of those statements is true depends on which elections officials you speak with, and it is at the heart of a two-week trial being conducted in Yellowstone County District Court where three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that […] The post State rep testifies GOP leadership wanted laws to make it harder for youth to vote in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

Labor bypasses Dem, throws weight to Independent, in Rosendale’s race to lose

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale is predicted to have little trouble winning re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, and recent developments in the race appear to only have buoyed the Republican’s bid for a second term. In early August, Montana’s largest union backed the Independent candidate running in the state’s newly drawn eastern Congressional district, […] The post Labor bypasses Dem, throws weight to Independent, in Rosendale’s race to lose appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Election, disability experts testify as trial over election laws enters week Two

The Clerk and Recorder for Ravalli County agreed during testimony Monday that three election laws passed during the most recent legislative session were a “solution in search of a problem.” Regina Plettenberg’s testimony came on the sixth day of hearings in Yellowstone County District Court, where the Montana Democratic Party and a handful of other […] The post Election, disability experts testify as trial over election laws enters week Two appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Lawmakers urge DPHHS to actively pursue federal reaccreditation for Montana State Hospital

A handful of Democratic lawmakers are calling on the Montana State Hospital to reapply for federal accreditation, a move they say would improve care and clarify the state’s intentions with the psychiatric hospital. Monday’s letter, addressed to Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Charlie Brereton, cites a Montana Free Press article from July in […] The post Lawmakers urge DPHHS to actively pursue federal reaccreditation for Montana State Hospital appeared first on Daily Montanan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Voting Registration#Legislature#Election State#Lawsuits#Politics State#Data#House
Daily Montanan

If anti-trans lawmakers got their way, I might not be alive today

In states across the country, small-minded lawmakers are pushing cruel, vicious new bills targeting transgender children. These bills threaten to ban everything from medical care to even acknowledging the existence of trans people in the classroom. Many threaten parents and medical providers with prosecution. And all of them put the lives of young trans people […] The post If anti-trans lawmakers got their way, I might not be alive today appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Iowa needs to reduce firearms

Safety is undoubtedly one of everyone’s top priorities, and understandably so. Placing ourselves under circumstances that establish a sense of safety in our lives allows us to live every day without the fear of injury or harm. There are many ways to go about achieving this, however, relying on...
IOWA STATE
Daily Montanan

American Prairie restores wildlife and creates access for the public

Every person in Montana, regardless of income, deserves an opportunity to enjoy our great outdoors. That’s why I’m happy to report that two recent developments at American Prairie have made it easier for all Americans to access their prairie grasslands and enjoy native wildlife now and into the future. In mid-July, we announced the public […] The post American Prairie restores wildlife and creates access for the public appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

New laws create confusion, treat voters differently witnesses testify

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify acceptable forms of identification. When the Montana Legislature eliminated Election Day registration in 2021, most assumed it would stop folks from registering and voting on the same day. But that’s not necessarily the case. In court on Thursday, that and several other finer points of three […] The post New laws create confusion, treat voters differently witnesses testify appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

The immorality of Gianforte and the ‘New GOP’

Since the ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court in the Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs, vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Republican politicians throughout the country have moved to impose whatever abortion restrictions their legislatures can come up with. The Republican dominated 2021 Montana Legislature passed a bundle of laws aimed at restricting access to abortion. Three […] The post The immorality of Gianforte and the ‘New GOP’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

The next front in the culture wars? Conservation of rural land and water

Nebraska Public Media reported earlier this month on another emerging culture war: Rural Republican governors in the Intermountain West and Great Plains states—led by Nebraska’s Pete Rickets and including Montana’s Greg Gianforte—equating President Biden’s conservation agenda with a federal government land grab.  It seems that Biden had the audacity in his first month in office […] The post The next front in the culture wars? Conservation of rural land and water appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KHQ Right Now

Washington attorney general seeks to halt expansion of gas pipeline

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson file a motion Monday to oppose a proposed expansion to the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline, which runs through Washington state, including through Spokane county. Ferguson said the expansion would hurt Washingtonians and increase greenhouse gasses. According to a public notice from...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana ACLU weighs in on Indian Child Welfare Act case headed to U.S. Supreme Court

Separating Native American children from their tribes results in more substance abuse, mental health struggles, and even suicide, and the Indian Child Welfare Act should remain in place to protect their interests. That’s part of the argument a Montana organization made this week in a case the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear in […] The post Montana ACLU weighs in on Indian Child Welfare Act case headed to U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied

A database analyst hired by Montana’s largest union testified on Wednesday that during the municipal elections held in 2021, she identified 59 voters who tried to register to vote between noon the day before the election and on Election Day, but apparently couldn’t vote because of a law passed by the 2021 Legislature. That law, […] The post Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Tribal leader: Without Election Day voting, ballot collection, Native Americans don’t have a voice

Blackfeet Tribal attorney Dawn Gray described the relationship between the tribe and election officials in Glacier County as “hostile” and filled with retaliation. Her description of the relationship with Pondera County was even worse: The tribe had to sue in 2020 just to get satellite voting in Heart Butte when the county refused. “I have […] The post Tribal leader: Without Election Day voting, ballot collection, Native Americans don’t have a voice appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

University of Montana US-Vietnam exchange inspires students to ‘dare to dream’

Before traveling to Vietnam, 18-year-old Montana State University student Maggie Vann’s only understanding of the Southeast Asian country was through the perspective of the U.S. – Vietnam War.  The recent Hellgate graduate knew of the strained and often violent relationship the two countries had from the controversial conflict generations past, but after she spent most […] The post University of Montana US-Vietnam exchange inspires students to ‘dare to dream’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana politicians using lunchrooms as an excuse for gripes with locker rooms

If Donald Trump and some Republicans cling white-knuckled to the “Big Lie”  — the thoroughly vetted and discounted theory that the 2020 Election was stolen, with all its attendant conspiracies and hucksters — then a growing number of state officials are engaging in a “Little Lie,” another twisted labyrinth of conjectures that concludes President Joe […] The post Montana politicians using lunchrooms as an excuse for gripes with locker rooms appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount

Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election. Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who pled guilty to threatening a Colorado election official on Instagram, where he wrote: “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t.” And Colorado police arrested a man accused of calling Secretary of State Jena Griswold […] The post Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

Voting laws trial begins by zeroing in on how new regs affect Native Americans

Three laws, two-weeks’ worth of testimony and evidence, and more than two dozen lawyers kicked off a trial that will decide whether ballot collectors in Montana can be paid, what forms of identification are acceptable to vote and whether removing Election Day registration is legal. On Monday, the two-week trial began in Yellowstone County District […] The post Voting laws trial begins by zeroing in on how new regs affect Native Americans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

States turn to ‘yellow alerts’ to nab hit-and-run drivers

Debbie Geneau was on her way to the bank in Bakersfield, California, one afternoon in July 2020, when three cars headed in the opposite direction crashed. One hit the divider and went airborne, landing on top of Geneau’s Dodge Charger, killing the 65-year-old office manager. The driver responsible for the chain-reaction crash fled the scene. […] The post States turn to ‘yellow alerts’ to nab hit-and-run drivers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy