For those who fancied tackling their Criminal Minds binges via Netflix, there is good news to be had: The first 10 seasons of the sometimes-dark CBS crime drama are once again available on the streamer, seven weeks after their surprising removal. From September 2005 to February 2020, Criminal Minds aired 15 seasons/324 episodes on CBS, and all of them can be streamed on either Paramount+ (sign up here) or Hulu (sign up here). Criminal Minds had been a stalwart performer for Netflix until this past June 30, when the streamer’s licensing agreement expired and the 10 seasons it had laid claim to...

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO