“Velma” on HBO Max: What We Know

Velma has been a name most commonly associated with Scooby-Doo over anything else, so for another franchise to use the name would feel like thievery. So, as HBO Max parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has the rights for Scooby-Doo, it’s only proper that the character got a modern take in the form of an origin story set to premiere on the platform. Below, we’ve detailed the upcoming adult-animated show “Velma” from Mindy Kaling of “The Office,” headed to HBO Max, announced in February 2021.
Criminal Minds Returns to Netflix, Seven Weeks After Surprising Removal

For those who fancied tackling their Criminal Minds binges via Netflix, there is good news to be had: The first 10 seasons of the sometimes-dark CBS crime drama are once again available on the streamer, seven weeks after their surprising removal. From September 2005 to February 2020, Criminal Minds aired 15 seasons/324 episodes on CBS, and all of them can be streamed on either Paramount+ (sign up here) or Hulu (sign up here). Criminal Minds had been a stalwart performer for Netflix until this past June 30, when the streamer’s licensing agreement expired and the 10 seasons it had laid claim to...
‘The Sandman’ showrunner is relieved nobody picked up on the secret episode

We’ve all been there. You binge a whole season of your new favorite Netflix show in just a day or two and desperately wish there was at least one more episode to watch. Well, fittingly for this show, Netflix has made that dream a reality with The Sandman, as a surprise bonus episode just dropped online this Friday, offering fans a whole extra hour of Endless entertainment (see what we did there?) to enjoy.
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
Bill Maher And Guests Point The Finger At ‘Us’ In Friday’s ‘Real Time’ On HBO

The cartoon character Pogo by Walt Kelly is best remembered for his line, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” That sentiment was the underlying theme of Bill Maher’s Real Time on Friday, as the comedian and his guests explored the various ways that America remains divided, often by our own hand. B.J. Novak of The Office was up first. His new film comedy, Vengeance, has undertones of the social struggles that divide America. Maher played up that angle, asking about the red state/blue state divide and how it’s possible to love those who don’t share your views. What’s separating us,...
New on Netflix September 2022

Netflix is bursting with content this September. The streamer is rolling out plenty of notable titles in the coming weeks, with returning fan favorites, plus buzzy new additions. Kicking it all of is the latest season of Cobra Kai, Netflix’s cult favorite Karate Kid spinoff. Season 5 of the Ralph Macchio and William Zabka-led series drops Sept. 9, and a familiar face from the franchise is making his return, too: Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) will reprise his role in the latest season. After Cobra Kai, Netflix is releasing two exciting additions on Sept. 16. Fate: The Winx Saga, Netflix’s fantasy teen drama, returns that...
A disappointing period-set slasher tears the streaming Top 10 to shreds

Alan Moore is widely lauded as one of the finest comic book and graphic novel writers of all-time, making it completely fitting that if there’s one thing he hates above all else, it’s Hollywood getting its hands on his work. The eccentric author has never been shy in speaking out on butchered adaptations of his work, with From Hell first out of the gate in 2001.
