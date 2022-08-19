MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University has unveiled the new logo for the UP200 sled dog races with the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association (UPSDA). Earlier this year, it was announced that NMU would be the Gold Sled Sponsor of the UP200 beginning in 2023. The official name for the race will be “UP200 – Powered by NMU.” The new partnership is meant to enhance volunteer, service-learning, and participation opportunities for NMU students.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO