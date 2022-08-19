Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/24/2022
Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Patchy fog possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/23/2022
Rest of tonight, isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog possible. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH. Later today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Patchy fog possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.
UPMATTERS
HarborFest 2022 kicks off Friday for a good cause
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – HarborFest kicks off Friday for a good cause. Marquette West Rotary is hosting HarborFest 2022 on August 26 and 27 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park with music, food, drinks, and more. This annual event is a fundraiser to help fund non-profit organizations in Marquette. “So...
UPMATTERS
No-cost Mobile Mammography unit visits U.P.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Service is partnering with heath care centers in the U.P. to provide no-cost mammograms to women in the community. The health care centers that will be participating are the Hannahville Indian Community Health Center and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Health Center.
UPMATTERS
NMU, UPSDA unveils new UP200 logo
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University has unveiled the new logo for the UP200 sled dog races with the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association (UPSDA). Earlier this year, it was announced that NMU would be the Gold Sled Sponsor of the UP200 beginning in 2023. The official name for the race will be “UP200 – Powered by NMU.” The new partnership is meant to enhance volunteer, service-learning, and participation opportunities for NMU students.
UPMATTERS
NMU Regional Police Academy holds graduation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – 26 civilians turned into law enforcement officers today at Northern Michigan University’s Regional Police Academy graduation. The Regional Police Academy is a 16-week, 800-hour police training school. It’s designed to provide basic law enforcement training to in-service and pre-service recruits. The curriculum covers a variety of topics such as traffic enforcement, criminal law, and police tactics. Brent Maloney is from Munising and will be joining the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office after graduation.
UPMATTERS
Back to school: 3 questions with Governor Whitmer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – During Governor Whitmer’s trip to the Upper Peninsula last week, the governor spoke at multiple events, touting the state’s new budget she signed in July. Among investments in a new veteran’s home in Marquette and multiple industries around the UP, the budget included large increases in funding to schools around the state.
