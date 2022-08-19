ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Long Beach Post

City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed

The owner of JP23 claims the city's Department of Financial Management, which issues business licenses, improperly took into account negative media coverage over sexual assault allegations connected to its Fullerton location when the permit was denied in March. The post City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
scvnews.com

Sept. 15: VIA Hosts ‘An Evening with Kathryn Barger’

The Valley Industry Association is hosting VIA Cocktails & Conversation: An Evening with Kathryn Barger, Fifth District Supervisor, County of Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be held at the Confluence Park Clubhouse, 27188 Middleton St., Valencia, CA 91355. Tickets are...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Leimert Park residents not happy with area Supervisor, Wells Fargo Bank

COUNTY SUPERVISOR “HOLLY MITCHELL” PARTNERS WITH PREDATORY WELLS FARGO BANK, A FAKE NON-PROFIT (COMMUNITY LAND TRUST), AND A CONVICTED FELON WITH AN AWARD OF $2 MILLION TO DELIBERATELY GENTRIFY THE BLACK LEIMERT PARK COMMUNITY. LOS ANGELES – In the face of united community opposition, Holly Mitchell manipulated the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita

Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Cases in L.A. County Continue to Decline

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,314 new cases countywide and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,041, county case totals to 3,386,161 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 88,837, with 495 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Free dumping day on Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis

The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ladowntownnews.com

California law firm receives award for homeless service

Thanks to its fight against homelessness in Los Angeles, law firm Cox, Castle & Nicholson has been accorded the Ruth Schwartz Legacy Award for 2022. A leading law firm in the U.S. specializing in real estate, Cox Castle received the accolade for advocating land use and housing policies to help curb the homelessness crisis in greater Los Angeles. The firm was acclaimed at partner and nonprofit organization Shelter Partnership’s annual gala in June, according to a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Monday COVID Roundup: 211 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two new deaths and 211 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 25 deaths and 7,924 new cases countywide. New COVID-19 cases weekend breakdown:. Monday, Aug. 22: 1,596. Sunday, Aug. 21: 2,627. Saturday,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

New interest-free loan program launches in LA County to help prevent homelessness

New assistance is available in LA County to people facing the prospect of losing their homes. The Short Term Eviction Prevention (STEP) Fund, a program funded by the nonprofit, 1p.org, is launching a pilot program to give out 1,000 micro loans of up to 2,500 dollars to individuals at risk of eviction or dealing with other housing-related challenges.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Gun shop faces community backlash after potential move to Torrance

When Jack Brandhorst opened Red Rifle Ltd. 10 years ago in Caron, he wanted to bring boutique, personal sensibility to the gun buying experience. "I wanted to open up a gun store where we can take the time and really teach our friends and neighbors and community members how to safely operate a gun," said Brandhorst. With 90% of his clientele coming from nearby Torrance, he was hoping to move his shop to the South Bay city. A few months ago, a chance to fulfill that dream opened at the old Sartori Salon. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Brandhorst applied for a...
TORRANCE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Big Rig Fire Stops All Traffic On Northbound 5 Freeway South Of Santa Clarita

A big rig fire stopped all traffic on the northbound 5 Freeway south of the Calgrove exit Tuesday afternoon, preventing travel into Santa Clarita through the route. At around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a big rig fire on the northbound 5 Freeway just south of Santa Clarita, according to Geovanni Sanchez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD).
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City OKs permit for cannabis facility

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit to allow for the operation of a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility and construction of a 22,843 square-foot building on vacant property between Forbes Street and Sierra Highway, south of Enterprise Parkway. The project site is 1.06 acres...
LANCASTER, CA
PLANetizen

Inland Port Planned for Mojave Desert

According to an article by Jack Rogers in Globe St., “Kern County has approved the establishment of California’s first inland port in the middle of the Mojave Desert, a 410-acre container hub that will receive cargo by rail from congested ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach.”. The...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Water main break drenches residential street in Encino

An intersection in a residential neighborhood in Encino was blocked by fire crews Monday afternoon after a broken water main flooded the roadway. The break happened around 3:10 p.m. on the 5300 block of Andasol Avenue, according to Bryan Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. Video from Sky5 showed an LAFD fire […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Op-Ed: LA Times continues vendetta against Sheriff Villanueva

The Times is one of the longest running papers in the state of California besides the Sacramento Bee. Their influence in some respects is waning in the public sphere for their obvious attempts to control elections with dubious endorsements of politicians, many of which are currently under federal indictments. Articles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

