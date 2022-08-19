When Jack Brandhorst opened Red Rifle Ltd. 10 years ago in Caron, he wanted to bring boutique, personal sensibility to the gun buying experience. "I wanted to open up a gun store where we can take the time and really teach our friends and neighbors and community members how to safely operate a gun," said Brandhorst. With 90% of his clientele coming from nearby Torrance, he was hoping to move his shop to the South Bay city. A few months ago, a chance to fulfill that dream opened at the old Sartori Salon. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Brandhorst applied for a...

TORRANCE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO