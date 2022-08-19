Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Sad! Couple Burglarize and Burn Home in Anderson County, Texas
It’s not uncommon to hear of some crazy crime stories here in East Texas but there was one crime that the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office had to report to last week that even they wanted to share on social media. The incident took place on Wednesday, August 17th when the sheriff’s department first received a 911 call about a burglary in progress on the 1500 block of ACR 385.
Longview rollover to cause delays in area
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police and fire are on responding to the area of a one-car rollover wreck, according to Longview Police. The crash occurred on S Eastman Road and Estes Parkway, and police ask that caution be used as people travel through the area.
City of Tyler to extend Legacy Trail
TYLER, Texas — Those who love the city of Tyler's trails and parks will get an extra few miles to explore soon. The city is presenting an extension to the Legacy Trail Project and plans for its completion by next year. "We want to provide active transportation opportunities for...
2 YEARS LATER: Family of missing Jacksonville teen continues search, plants tree in his honor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — It's a case that's been a mystery for many East Texans. On Aug. 22, 2020, a Jacksonville teen received a Snapchat from a girl to hang out. He left his home and never returned. Two years later and his family continues to keep his name live...
Big Sandy repairing several water leaks, residents might experience water pressure loss
BIG SANDY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 21, 2022 and does not relate to the story. The City of Big Sandy discovered several water leaks within the city limits and is currently repairing them. Government officials posted on their Facebook page that...
Officials respond to one-vehicle wreck on Highway 31 East in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Officials responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 24200 block of Highway 31 East Monday evening. Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 are on the scene, according to a Facebook post from Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin.
Injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash involving Chapel Hill school bus
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Minor injuries have been reported following a multi-vehicle crash involving a Chapel Hill ISD school bus. On Aug. 23 at 6:45 a.m., CHISD school bus number 29 was stopped at the Pine Tree Haven Mobile Park, located at 11136 Texas 64 East, which is one of the designated student pick-up areas on the bus route. A vehicle that was traveling westbound crashed into the rear end of the bus after students were safely seated inside the bus.
Storms damage tree older than United States
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winds that blew through Winnsboro on Monday were just strong enough to blow a branch off a tree older than the United States. “I think it’s probably done for," said Tiffany Tillema of Winnsboro as she assessed the damage. The tree has been rooted in...
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
[PHOTOS] Tyler, TX Police Ask if You’ve Seen This Alleged Home Depot Thief?
The Tyler, Texas Police Department is currently looking for a man who reportedly stole from the Home Depot location off of Old Jacksonville Highway. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Tyler, Texas where he allegedly swiped two large wire bundles before hopping into a big, black SUV and riding off into the sunset on July 31.
KLTV
First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Vendors at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days are starting the cleanup process following flood damage. “My grandson called, and he was driving by out here and he said my camper was floating…I said what?”. Many vendors at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days got this...
Tornado reported near Winona High School
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tornado briefly touched down on the Winona High School football field at 10:36 a.m. on Monday, the Smith County Fire Marshal said. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado touch down and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule. Fire […]
Sheriff’s office looking for information on rifle, trailer theft in Alto area
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the sheriff’s office said they responded to a burglary in the Alto area where numerous items including rifles, scopes, a welding trailer and more were stolen. Among the items stolen were: Rifles Thermal scopes BobCat ZT7000 Zero Turn Mower Polaris 2021 Range Crew, stealth gray and black Polaris […]
Officials ask drivers to avoid Highway 31 East after single-vehicle crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – There was a single-vehicle crash in Smith County on Highway 31 East on Monday, said Josh Joplin, the Smith County Precinct 4 Constable. A white pick-up truck was involved in the wreck, and the front of the vehicle was damaged. The crash happened in the 24200 block of the highway, […]
KLTV
Man gets 12 years in connection with body found in Van Zandt County shallow grave
“Oh Lord! Help me,” Jones says. “This is my and my kids’ business, so it’s something we do together, so it affects them as much as it affects me.”. Saturating rain, cooler temps allow some counties to drop burn bans. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. The...
Longview man dead after crashing into ditch in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is dead after officials say he drove into a curve at an unsafe speed and into a ditch near Henderson late Friday night. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 XLT east on FM 13 one mile east of Henderson. He failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane of I-20 W closed near Highway 271
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Officials reported that a lane is closed after an accident happened on I-20 westbound at mile marker 577, east of Highway 271. The right lane is closed and cleanup is estimated to be completed around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Fallen Smith County deputy honored with memorial workout
TYLER, Texas — It’s been a little over two weeks since the death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Saturday morning, personal trainers held a workout at South Springs Baptist Church in memory of him. The organizers of this event are actually the personal trainers of Gloria, the wife of Deputy Bustos. Not only are they her trainers, but her friends as well.
Almost 50 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Cherokee County. Can You Help?
Last Tuesday, an East Texas Non Profit that seeks to help and find homes for animals around the area posted an urgent plea on their Facebook page regarding close to 50 dogs that were rescued from a Cherokee County, Texas puppy mill. The owners of the puppy mill are "elderly...
Right lane on I-20 east of US 271 closed as crews clean up wreck
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews are working to clean up after a wreck on Interstate 20 east of US Highway 271 in Gregg County Tuesday afternoon. According to the TxDOT, the crash happened on I-20 westbound at mile marker 577, just east of US 271....
