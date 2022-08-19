ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, TX

101.5 KNUE

Sad! Couple Burglarize and Burn Home in Anderson County, Texas

It’s not uncommon to hear of some crazy crime stories here in East Texas but there was one crime that the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office had to report to last week that even they wanted to share on social media. The incident took place on Wednesday, August 17th when the sheriff’s department first received a 911 call about a burglary in progress on the 1500 block of ACR 385.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview rollover to cause delays in area

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police and fire are on responding to the area of a one-car rollover wreck, according to Longview Police. The crash occurred on S Eastman Road and Estes Parkway, and police ask that caution be used as people travel through the area.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

City of Tyler to extend Legacy Trail

TYLER, Texas — Those who love the city of Tyler's trails and parks will get an extra few miles to explore soon. The city is presenting an extension to the Legacy Trail Project and plans for its completion by next year. "We want to provide active transportation opportunities for...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash involving Chapel Hill school bus

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Minor injuries have been reported following a multi-vehicle crash involving a Chapel Hill ISD school bus. On Aug. 23 at 6:45 a.m., CHISD school bus number 29 was stopped at the Pine Tree Haven Mobile Park, located at 11136 Texas 64 East, which is one of the designated student pick-up areas on the bus route. A vehicle that was traveling westbound crashed into the rear end of the bus after students were safely seated inside the bus.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Storms damage tree older than United States

WINNSBORO, Texas — Winds that blew through Winnsboro on Monday were just strong enough to blow a branch off a tree older than the United States. “I think it’s probably done for," said Tiffany Tillema of Winnsboro as she assessed the damage. The tree has been rooted in...
101.5 KNUE

[PHOTOS] Tyler, TX Police Ask if You’ve Seen This Alleged Home Depot Thief?

The Tyler, Texas Police Department is currently looking for a man who reportedly stole from the Home Depot location off of Old Jacksonville Highway. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Tyler, Texas where he allegedly swiped two large wire bundles before hopping into a big, black SUV and riding off into the sunset on July 31.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Vendors at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days are starting the cleanup process following flood damage. “My grandson called, and he was driving by out here and he said my camper was floating…I said what?”. Many vendors at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days got this...
CANTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tornado reported near Winona High School

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tornado briefly touched down on the Winona High School football field at 10:36 a.m. on Monday, the Smith County Fire Marshal said. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado touch down and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule. Fire […]
WINONA, TX
CBS19

Longview man dead after crashing into ditch in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is dead after officials say he drove into a curve at an unsafe speed and into a ditch near Henderson late Friday night. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 XLT east on FM 13 one mile east of Henderson. He failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Fallen Smith County deputy honored with memorial workout

TYLER, Texas — It’s been a little over two weeks since the death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Saturday morning, personal trainers held a workout at South Springs Baptist Church in memory of him. The organizers of this event are actually the personal trainers of Gloria, the wife of Deputy Bustos. Not only are they her trainers, but her friends as well.
TYLER, TX
