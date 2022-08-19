Read full article on original website
D-backs’ Zac Gallen faces Royals, aims to extend his shutout streak
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen brings a shutout streak to the mound in a road game against the Kansas City
Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut
Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Toronto Maple Leafs
The 2022-23 season is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean that the Detroit Red Wings should stop making moves. At the time of writing, they have just over $9 million of cap space and only need to re-sign one restricted free agent (RFA), Filip Zadina. As a result, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position to make another trade or two if he wants.
Commanders reach injury settlement with TE Sammis Reyes
Sammis Reyes is now a free agent and free to sign with a new NFL team. The Washington Commanders released the tight end after reaching an injury settlement, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. The Commanders placed Reyes on injured reserve last week with a hamstring injury. By...
NFL・
Watch: Several laughing United fans clearly heard chanting ‘murderers’ and throwing cans at what they think is the LFC team bus in new footage
Manchester United fans can be sadly heard mocking Liverpool supporters with chants of ‘murderers’ in a new piece of footage shared on Twitter. A prior piece published by Empire of the Kop showed those involved in the protest against the Glazers pelting a coach that was suspected to be carrying Jurgen Klopp’s men with cans and projectiles.
Michael Jordan Once Missed An Open Dunk In Madison Square Garden: "Knicks Fans Cheered Like They Won The Finals"
Michael Jordan is inarguably one of the greatest players to ever touch a basketball and he proved that over the course of his career. He has won championships in college, he has won championships in the NBA, he has multiple MVPs, scoring titles, Finals MVPs, and countless other honors to his name.
NBA・
