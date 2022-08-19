ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton in talks with Jordan Pickford over new contract

By Richard Jolly
 4 days ago

Everton are in talks with Jordan Pickford about a new contract and Frank Lampard believes the England goalkeeper could commit his future to the club next month.

Pickford has two years left on the contract he signed in 2018 and Lampard is keen to keep a player whose saves were crucial in keeping Everton up last season.

His immediate priority is to sign a striker and a midfielder but he believes a deal with Pickford could be agreed quickly.

He said: “The club are speaking with Jordan. He is a massive player for us, everyone wants him to stay and Jordan is very happy here. Maybe it is one for the craziness of the window to shut in a couple of weeks and in the cold, clam light of day we can get it done very quickly.”

Lampard is keen to keep the Chelsea target Anthony Gordon and insisted the situation with the winger is different from his own move from West Ham to Stamford Bridge in 2001.

“I had four years in the first team at West Ham,” he said. “I got in at 17 and left at 21-22. So it is not a direct  comparison. I’m not silly, I know players can be ambitious, Chelsea is a club  that is always going to in my bones because of what it did for my career, and what I feel about the fans and what I got out of it, so I have got huge respect and appreciation for that.

“But while I work for Everton and I feel the passion of this club and what this club has done for individuals and what individuals can do for this club then it is my job to hold that closest than anything at the moment so when I  have those conversations I  think what is best for Everton, what is best for me and my job.”

A theme of Lampard’s management at Chelsea was his wish to promote youth and now they want to take Everton’s best prospect and he added: “At Chelsea, I brought loads of young players into the team and now they want to take one of my young players. Maybe there is an irony in it. But I think it is understandable that people may be interested in players like that, that’s the way the world works.”

Lampard is not concerned that his reluctance to sell Gordon could damage Everton’s chances of taking a Chelsea player – potentially striker Armando Broja – on loan.

“I think they are separate conversations,” he explained. “I know the Chelsea players very well. I’ve got one loan left to use for the UK and it is not just Chelsea we are looking in the area for.”

Dele Alli, who is wanted by Besiktas, has not yet gone to Turkey and is in Everton’s squad for Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest.

Luis Figo documentary reveals betrayal and lies behind transfer to Real Madrid that shaped modern game

Luis Figo’s sensational move to Real Madrid, rather suitably, begins with a fantastical story and an outright lie.That lie is not that the Portuguese genuinely loved Barcelona, or that he never wanted to leave Camp Nou. Both of those statements were actually true right up to the day Figo was supposed to leave for Real Madrid, as a brilliant new Netflix documentary shows with some remarkable details that would be tantamount to spoilers.The lie was actually uttered to Florentino Perez himself.The industrialist had summoned Paolo Futre – a former Portuguese star and close friend of Figo – in early...
SOCCER
Tranmere vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup game online on TV tonight

It will very much be a case of the calm after the storm for Newcastle on Wednesday night when they take on Tranmere Rovers in the Carabao Cup.Eddie Howe’s men produced a sensational performance to draw 3-3 with Manchester City at the weekend, with Allan Saint-Maximin leaving St James’ Park in full voice with a majestic display.They have one win and two draws to take from their opening three Premier League matches, but will now turn to cup action as they begin their pursuit of silverware this season.Standing in their way is League Two outfit Tranmere who have won just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
