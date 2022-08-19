So far, there’s been just one recent case of polio in the United States, which paralyzed a young adult in Rockland County, New York. One case — and evidence in sewage of more spread — may not sound significant, and Americans are highly vaccinated against polio, meaning most people are protected from paralysis. According to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 92% of children in the United States have received polio inoculations by age 2.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO